What to know about coronavirus symptoms and prevention in 2 simple graphics Expert-backed recommendations for staying safe during the outbreak.

With coronavirus spreading around the globe, including in the United States, health experts say it's more important than ever to be aware of COVID-19's signs and symptoms.

While infectious diseases don't discriminate, and anyone could potentially become ill, older Americans and those with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, are at greater risk for developing severe symptoms and life-threatening complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What to know about Coronavirus:

Here's what you need to know to try to keep yourself from getting sick, or if you become ill, to avoid spreading the virus to others:

COVID-19 Symptoms & Warning Signs ABC NEWS

COVID-19 Prevention Tips ABC NEWS

If you develop a fever or other symptoms and have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, or traveled to an area with ongoing spread, call your doctor.

You should call ahead before going to a medical office or to the emergency room. If you develop emergency warning signs, such as difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, bluish lips or face, or new confusion, seek medical attention immediately.

Check your state's health department for the latest COVID-19 cases

