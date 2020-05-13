Coronavirus updates: California official cited for 3 counts of assault after confrontation with protesters The Fresno City Council president was cited for three counts of assault.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 291,000 people worldwide.

More than 4.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 1.3 million diagnosed cases and at least 82,387 deaths.

Russia reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for the 11th day in a row, as the country emerges as a new hot spot in the coronavirus pandemic.

There were 10,028 new infections confirmed in Russia over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total to 242,271, according to the country's coronavirus response headquarters.

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in a business district amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease in Moscow, Russia, on May 12, 2020. Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Russia has the second-largest national tally of COVID-19 cases in the world, behind the United States. The country reported a record 11,656 new infections on Monday.

Russia also has one of the world's fastest rates of new infections in the coronavirus pandemic, second only to the U.S.

However, the country's death toll from the disease remains relatively low with just 96 new fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total to 2,212, according to the coronavirus response headquarters.

Pakistan saw more than 2,000 new infections of the novel coronavirus in a single day for the first time since the outbreak began.

The country's health ministry said Wednesday there were a record 2,255 new cases of COVID-19 registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 34,312.

Commuters make their way along a street in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 12, 2020, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Rizwan Tabassum/AFP via Getty Images

The spike comes just days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan began a phased reopening of the nation after a weekslong lockdown.

Khan has argued that the country's poorest were worst-affected by the coronavirus restrictions, as a vast majority of the population earn barely $75 a month, mostly doing daily wage work.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias was cited for three counts of assault after a group of anti-lockdown protesters approached his home Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The unarmed protesters showed up at Arias's residence to demand the reopening of businesses and the lifting of social-distancing restrictions in the California city. A spokesman for the Fresno Police Department told ABC News there was sufficient evidence that Arias committed assault against the protesters.

Video allegedly was taken by one of the protesters purportedly shows the city council president shoving a man down a staircase away from the front door of his apartment.

Hundreds of people gather to protest the stay-at-home orders outside the state capitol building in Sacramento, California, on May 1, 2020. Some people intentionally jammed roads while honking and holding out signs while others disrespected social distancing rules by gathering in close proximity, causing police to form skirmish lines to push back the protesters. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Arias claims the protesters tried to break into his home and refused to leave.

"Not only did they go into private property that's gated that requires security to get through, but they showed up to my front door and banged on my front door," Arias told Fresno ABC station KFSN. "Folks didn't want to give way to my private property, so I moved them out of the way."

Investigators are still trying to determine whether there was an attempted break-in. Police said they are beefing up security at the homes of other city leaders at this time as a precaution.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Alina Lobzina contributed to this report.