What's your state's coronavirus reopening plan?

The novel coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on many areas in the United States, prompting nearly all states to issue stay-at-home orders and close businesses in an effort to stem the tide of the virus.

But the ensuing, unprecedented economic shutdown has caused devastation of its own -- with some 33 million filing for unemployment, an economic contraction not seen since the Great Recession and businesses of all sizes scrambling to adapt and survive. It has also prompted calls to get the economy moving again -- raising the issue about how to do so safely as the virus continues to tear through the country.

There is no unified approach among states and only non-binding national guidelines. Complicating matters is that the virus is impacting different states in a dramatic way. And within states, there is dramatic variation as well.

Bringing America Back ABC News Photo Illustration, Getty Images

As 45 states, plus Puerto Rico, begin easing restrictions to some extent, no state has yet to see a decline in terms of new reported cases for 14 days in a row, according to an ABC News analysis, and questions remain about whether there will be a resurgence of the virus.

Here is a look at when stay-at-home orders will be lifted, what each state's reopening plan looks like, and what phase each state is in in terms of reopening:

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

ALABAMA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While the stay-at-home order was lifted in Alabama on April 30, the state is currently under a Safer at Home Order, which relaxes some of those restrictions, until May 22.

2) What is the reopening plan? Beginning May 11, non-work gatherings will no longer be subject to a 10 person limit, but 6 feet of distancing between people is still required. Bars and restaurants are allowed to open with 50% capacity, and must maintain social distancing guidelines. Close-contact providers, such as barbershops and hair salons, are allowed to open and must maintain social distancing guidelines. Beaches have no limit on gatherings, but anyone on the beach must maintain social distancing guidelines. Gyms will also be reopening. Elective surgeries are allowed, but individuals are encouraged to stay home, and all retail stores that open must maintain 50% occupancy rate and social distancing and sanitation rules. Nightclubs, theaters and bowling alleys remain closed. Schools are still closed for in-person instructions. The governor has yet to announce what the next step is in order to begin to return to normal.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Alabama has three phases to re-opening: Stay at Home, Safer at Home, and Safer Apart. It is currently in phase 2, Safer At Home.

ALASKA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Alaska moved into phase 1 of its reopening plan on April 24, which partially lifted many of the stay-at-home restrictions issued by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. On Friday, May 8, the state moved into phase 2.

2) What is the reopening plan? Phase 1 of Alaska’s reopening plan lifted many travel, camping and childcare restrictions, as well as allowed some businesses to reopen with varying restrictions. The state then entered its second phase on May 8, which allowed most non-essential businesses to reopen. This means that gyms, retail stores, restaurants, religious gatherings, swimming pools, bars, libraries and museums are all open to the public, but must maintain strict capacity numbers. Beyond that, the plan is vague and timing is TBD. Phase 3 allows 75% of business capacity and gatherings including non-household members. Phase 4 calls for personal protective measures and minimal community mitigation and phase 5 is "normal business practices."

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Alaska is in phase 2 of its "Reopen Alaska Responsibly Plan."

ARIZONA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order On April 29, Gov. Doug Ducey extended the state’s stay-at-home order – "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected" – in an amendment called "Returning Stronger," which allowed some retail businesses to resume partial operations on May 4 with curbside delivery. The modified order remains in place until May 15.

2) What is the reopening plan? Arizona’s "Return Stronger" reopening plan entered its second phase on May 8. Now, retail operations can resume partial in-person operations and salons and barbershops can return to work, as long as their customers have an appointment. On May 13, gyms and pools could reopen with restrictions in place, and professional sports leagues can restart without spectators after May 15.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? On Monday, May 11, Arizona entered the latest phase of its preliminary reopening plan, allowing customers to dine at restaurants as long as they follow social distancing protocol. Ducey told his constituents to expect many updates and modifications throughout the month of May.

ARKANSAS

Cole Downing, a bartender, wears a protective mask as he cleans chairs and tables at the Flying Saucer Draught Emporium in Little Rock, Ark., May 11,2020. Restaurants were allowed to resume offering dine-in service on Monday but with new capacity limits and safety rules because of the coronavirus. Andrew Demillo/AP

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While Arkansas never had an official stay-at-home order in place, restaurants, venues, elective surgeries and casinos were all force to stop operations due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Asa Hutchinson is reopening the state in three phases, all of which have their own stages. On May 6, barbershops, salons, massage therapy clinics and similar businesses were allowed to reopen only to customers who had appointments. Strict guidelines, such as pre-screening of both employees and customers for COVID-19 symptoms, is required. Places of worship are also open. Some cities within Arkansas are imposing stricter stay-at-home policies than others, such as Little Rock.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Arkansas is in phase 1 of its reopening plan. On May 11, elective dental services are allowed to resume, as well as dine-in services at restaurants, which must operate at 33% capacity along with strict social distancing and sanitation operations. On May 18, large indoor venues, such as movie theaters, museums, casinos, and bowling alleys are set to re-open, but an audience of 50 people or less is required, along with strict social distancing and sanitation rules. Phase 2 is expected to include loosening some capacity restrictions on businesses.

CALIFORNIA

A California State Lifeguard vehicle patrols Manresa State Beach. May 10, 2020, in Santa Cruz County. Aric Crabb/The Mercury News via Getty Images

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order is in place until further notice, keeping bars, gyms and hair salons closed. As of May 8, many retail stores, including bookstores, clothing stores, toy stores and florist shows are allowed to increase pickup and delivery operations, manufacturers can operate but must move breakrooms outside and warehouses were advised to use personal protective equipment when making deliveries. Many California beaches are allowed to allow “active recreation,” but beachgoers must avoid crowding. Los Angeles county's Safer at Home order will remain in place for the next few months, but some restrictions will continue to be lifted.

2) What is the reopening plan? California has four stages to its reopening plan, which is called the "Resilience Roadmap: Safety and Preparedness." The second stage is reopening lower-risk workplaces, then higher-risk workplaces and stage 4 is the end of stay-at-home order. While the state prepares to enter stage 2, each county will enter each phase differently based on if it meets California’s Public Health Criteria. Stage 2 will allow in-dining services in restaurants, and will allow shopping malls and outdoor museums to reopen.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? California is currently in the early part of stage 2.

COLORADO

Crowd of people are seen at the C&C in Castle Rock restaurant, celebrating Mother's Day amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Castle Rock, Colo., May 10, 2020. Nick Puckett via Reuters

1) Status of the stay-at-home order The last day of Colorado’s stay-at-home order was April 26, and since then the state has been operating under a “Safer at Home” policy, under which strictures are eased but people are encouraged to stay home. Counties, such as Denver, Boulder, and Jefferson, are moving into the “Safer at Home” phases on their own.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Jared Polis allowed retail businesses to reopen on May 1, as long as they operated at 50% capacity and with social distancing and safe sanitation practices. At the beginning of May, under safety guidelines, personal services were also allowed to reopen, including businesses such as hair salons, dry cleaners, massage therapists, and pet groomers. On May 4, non-critical offices were allowed to reopen at a lower capacity.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Colorado is in its second phase of re-opening (level 2), and by mid-May restaurants and bars are expected to reopen in some type of in-dining capacity.

CONNECTICUT

1) Status of the stay-at-home order The stay-at-home order in Connecticut is set to expire on May 20. This means gatherings of more than five people are prohibited, restaurants and bars are still closed for in-person dining experiences and movie theaters, hair salons and gyms are still closed.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Ned Lamont announced that upon meeting certain criteria, such as a 14-day decline of hospitalizations, Connecticut could move to begin to reopen its economy. This is expected to happen as early as May 20. The first phase includes businesses such as restaurants, offices, hair salons, retail stores and outdoor museums and zoos, which could reopen while adhering to strict social distancing and sanitation practices. The decision to reopen rests entirely with the affected businesses.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Connecticut has still not moved into its reopening plan.

DELAWARE

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Delaware's stay-at-home order is scheduled to last until May 15. While restaurants are still closed for dine-in services, the beaches are open to exercise or walk on and golf courses are open to anyone who has been in Delaware for more than 14 days.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. John Carney has said that he will only consider reopening Delaware’s economy after seeing 28 days of declining COVID-19 cases. Delaware has three phases to reopening. Phase 1 would allow for elective surgeries to resume, restaurants to re-open for dine-in services, and gyms to reopen with strict capacity and social distancing rules. Phase 2 would allow schools and bars to reopen with a certain capacity, and phase 3 would further lift restrictions and allow vulnerable individuals to no longer shelter in place.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Even though the stay-at-home order is scheduled to end on May 15, Carney says Delaware won’t enter phase 1 until there is a decline in COVID-19 cases.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Washington’s stay-at-home order was extended to June 8. Right now, restaurants are closed for in-person dining services, gyms are closed and individuals using private transportation services are required to wear face masks.

2) What is the reopening plan? There are three phases to reopening the nation's capital: emergency response, stabilization and long-term recovery. In order to move into the stabilization phase, the district needs to meet certain criteria, such as a decline in new cases for at least 14 days. The second phase of reopening will mean easing restrictions, but practicing strict sanitation and social distancing practices.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Washington is still in its first phase of reopening: emergency response.

FLORIDA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order As of May 4, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted some restrictions, allowing some beach access, in-dining services in restaurants so long as they limit capacity to 25%, access to libraries and museums, so long as they limit capacity to 25% as well and elective medical procedures to take place. On May 8, DeSantis announced that barber shops and salons can reopen in most of Florida starting on Monday, May 11, but shops in southern Florida will remain closed. Bars, gyms, schools, and vacation rentals remain closed.

2) What is the reopening plan? There are four phases to reopening Florida (0-3) or what Gov. DeSantis is calling the “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step” plan. Florida has already entered phase 1 of reopening its economy. Phase 2 will allow for non-essential travel, as well as reopening bars, so long as they operate at 50% capacity. Phase 2 will also allow retail businesses, gyms, personal service businesses and restaurants to operate at 75% capacity. Phase 3 allows for businesses to operate at full capacity but requires strict sanitation practices.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Florida is in phase 1 of it’s reopening plan, which means bars and vacation rentals are still closed.

GEORGIA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Gov. Brian Kemp was one of the first governors to ease restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, allowing for the reopening of hair salons, barber shops, restaurants, theaters, gyms, and churches on April 27. While these businesses are open, strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines are still in place. The official stay-at-home order expired on April 30.

2) What is the reopening plan? Phase 1 of Georgia’s reopening plan, "Reviving a Healthy Georgia," lifted some restrictions, but social distancing, sanitation and public health safety measures are still in place until June 12. Residents are encouraged to stay at home. Non-essential travel is still discouraged, and bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, public swimming pools, and live performance venues remain closed until May 31. Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta has issued an indefinite stay-at-home order for the city of Atlanta.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Georgia is currently in its phase 1 of reopening its economy.

HAWAII

A surfer returns to Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, April 21, 2020. Hawaii has some of the lowest coronavirus infection and mortality rates in the U.S. Caleb Jones/AP

1) Status of the stay-at-home order As of May 7, Gov. David Ige lifted the stay-at-home order and issued a statewide "Safer at Home" order, which runs until May 31. While gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited, some restrictions have been lifted. Surfing and swimming in the ocean are allowed, and exercising on the beach is allowed so long as social distancing measures are kept. On May 7, pet groomers, landscaping services, repair services, non-profit organizations, and some retail apparel stores were allowed to open in certain counties. Elective surgeries are also allowed.

2) What is the reopening plan? Hawaii does not have an official plan of reopening phases, but Ige has issued seven supplementary proclamations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of right now, public gathering locations, such as gyms, playgrounds, and theaters are still closed to the public, and sunbathing or lounging on beaches is prohibited. Restaurants are still closed for in-dining services, and strict sanitation measures are required for any business is in operation.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Hawaii is in phase 1 of its reopening plan, calling it the "stabilization phase."

IDAHO

1) Status of the stay-at Home Order On May 1, Gov. Brad Little issued a "Stay Healthy" order, allowing places of worship, day care, organized youth activities and restaurants for curbside pickup to reopen, as long as they adhere to strict social distancing rules.

2) What is the reopening plan? Idaho’s reopening plan, "Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity," has four stages of reopening. In stage 1, businesses such as gyms, bars and hair salons remain closed, restaurants are take-out only, but day care and places or worship can reopen with limited capacity. In stage 2, restaurants can open their dining rooms with the approval of local public health districts, and gyms and hair salons can reopen too as long as they adhere to business protocols. Gatherings of 10 people or less are permitted. Phase 3 includes allowing non-essential travel to take place and people coming into Idaho no longer have to quarantine for 14 days. In phase 3, gatherings of less than 50 people are permitted as long as social distancing practices are kept. Phase 4 opens up bars and larger venues, such as movie theaters, and social distancing protocols are still in place.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Idaho is stage 1 and plans to be in stage 2 by May 16 if all the criteria to move onto the next stage are met. It plans on allowing non-essential travel to resume on May 30, and officials hope to enter stage 4 by June 13.

ILLINOIS

1) Status of the stay-at-home order As of May 5, Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted some restrictions, allowing non-essential retail stores to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Activities such as golf, fishing, and boating are allowed so long as individuals practice social distancing measures. Animal grooming services were also allowed to reopen.

2) What is the reopening plan? The plan to reopen Illinois, called "Restore Illinois," will take place in five stages, and at any point it can return to a previous stage, according to Pritzker. Phase 1, when the disease is spreading rapidly, consists of strict stay-at-home guidelines and only essential business are open. Phase 2 allows for reopening retail stores for pickup and delivery, and lifts restrictions on some outdoor activities. Phase 3 will allow for reopening salons, manufacturing, offices and barbershops with limited capacity. Gatherings of 10 people or fewer are allowed, and gyms could return for personal training and outdoor classes. Phase 4 will mean gatherings of 50 or less people are allowed, which means restaurants, bars, schools, and child care facilities can reopen under the guidance of the public health department. Phase 5 will allow large events, such as concerts, to be permitted, but safety regulations will still be in place.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Illinois is currently in phase 2. In order to move into phase 3, contact tracing needs to be implemented and the case positivity rate needs to be lowered. It is possible that Illinois will move into phase three as early as May 29.

INDIANA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Indiana’s stay-at-home order expired on May 1, and beginning on May 4, Gov. Mike Holcomb allowed public libraries, as well as manufacturers and industrial operations to reopen as long as they accord with CDC guidelines. Local non-essential travel is now allowed, and gatherings of 25 people or less may take place as long as social distancing measures are kept. Beginning on May 8, religious services were allowed to take place in houses of worship, and on May 11 bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity and personal services, such as hair salons and tattoo parlors, were open to clients with appointments.

2) What is the reopening plan? Indiana’s reopening plan, called "Back on Track Indiana Plan," has five stages. Under stage 1, restaurants were take-out only, gatherings of 10 people or less were allowed, schools were closed, but golf courses remained open. Stage 1 ended May 4. In phase 2, retail businesses are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, hair salons and tattoo parlors are allowed to see customers with appointments only, and restaurants may operate at 50% capacity. Bars, gyms, theaters, casinos, playgrounds and community swimming pools remain closed. Stage 3 will mean expanding the capacity of retail stores and restaurants, and opening gyms, movie theaters, and playgrounds. Social gatherings of up to 100 people will be permitted and there will be no travel restrictions. Bars, entertainment venues, and K-12 schools will remain closed. Stage 4 will consist of opening bars and allowing for sports tournaments to resume, as well as allowing retail stores to operate at full capacity. Gatherings of 250 people or less will be permitted. Sporting events and conventions would still not be allowed. Stage 5 will mean sporting events and amusement park operations are allowed to resume, as long as social distancing practices are met. Opening K-12 schools and overnight camps will still be determined.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Indiana is currently in stage 2 of its reopening plan. Indiana plans to move to stage 3 on May 24, stage 4 on June 14, and stage 5 on July 4.

IOWA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Gov. Kim Reynolds never issued a stay-at-home order for the state of Iowa, but she has issued a series of disaster proclamations. Iowa’s state of emergency has been extended to May 28. On May 1, depending on the county, restaurants were allowed to open at 50% capacity, along with further sanitation and social distancing guidelines. As of May 8, more of Iowa’s restrictions were lifted, allowing retail stores to operate at 50% capacity, dental services to resume, campgrounds to open, and fitness centers to open to customers with appointments only. All of these establishments must maintain appropriate social distancing and sanitation measures. Right now, Iowans are allowed to gather for religious services, so long as reasonable safety measures are met.

2) What is the reopening plan? Iowa does not have a formal reopening plan, but the governor has issued 14 proclamations so far.

KANSAS

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Starting on May 4, Gov. Laura Kelly began to reopen Kansas, lifting the statewide stay-at-home order. This means gatherings of 10 people or less are allowed, libraries, retail stores, and childcare facilities are open and restaurants are allowed to operate as long as physical barriers are in place, but most establishments still remain closed.

2) What is the reopening plan? Kansas’ plan of reopening, "Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas," consists of four phases. Phase 1 lifts the stay-at-home order. Phase 2 allows for gatherings of 30 people or less, and reopens community centers and bars and nightclubs to operate at a 50% capacity, but summer camps and large venues are still closed. Phase 3 allows for 90 person gatherings and all education and establishments may open, and non-essential travel may resume. The last phase, "Phase Out," allows for unrestricted travel and social distancing when applicable.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Currently, Kansas is in phase 1 of its reopening. It plans to enter phase 2 no sooner than May 18, which will allow bars, gyms, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tattoo parlors to reopen. Theaters, museums, nightclubs, and community centers will remain closed. "Phase Out" will begin no earlier than June 15.

KENTUCKY

Helen Wood, a groomer at The Dapper Dog, an all-breed grooming salon, gives a trim to Gracie, a Great Pyrenees, May 11, 2020, in Owensboro, Ky. Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While Kentucky is currently still under a stay-at-home order, some businesses were allowed to reopen on Monday, May 11, including manufacturing and distribution, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, office based businesses, photography and pet grooming and boarding with limited capacity. Horse racing is also expected to begin, but without any spectators. On May 8, a federal judge ruled that Kentucky churches can hold in-person services starting on Sunday, May 10, despite Gov. Andy Beshear’s order barring in-person services in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

2) What is the reopening plan? The next step to reopening Kentucky is expected to take place on May 18 with government offices and agencies reopening and then on May 20, which will allow retail stores and funeral homes to reopen. On May 22, restaurants are allowed to open at 33% capacity, and on May 25, social gatherings of no more than 10 people will be allowed. Salons and cosmetology businesses will be allowed to reopen then too. From June 1 to July 1, further strictures are expected to be relaxed starting with bowling alleys and gyms and ending with bars and groups of 50 people.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Kentucky is in phase 1 of its "Healthy at Work" program.

LOUISIANA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order until May 15. As of right now, bars, casinos, personal care services, such as salons and gyms, are still closed. Restaurants are allowed for takeout, and customers going to shopping malls can only do curbside pickup.

2) What is the reopening plan? On May 11, Edwards announced that on Friday, May 15 the state will move into its first phase of reopening. The 10-person gathering restriction will be lifted, and churches, restaurants, bars coffee shops, cafes, gyms, movie theaters, casinos, museums, zoos, barbers, hair salons, and nail salons will be able to reopen at 25% capacity and must follow state social distancing and sanitation guidelines. Massage establishments, spas, tattoo parlors, and amusement parks will remain closed. There has been no announcement about further phases.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? While Louisiana is still under a stay-at-home order, it will enter phase one on Friday.

MAINE

1) Status of the Stay at Home Order Gov. Janet Mills is opening up Maine’s economy month by month. At the beginning of May, she allowed for drive-in church services to begin, hair salons, barbershops, and dog groomers were permitted to reopen, and some outdoor activities, such as golfing and hiking, were allowed.

2) What is the reopening plan? Maine’s reopening plan, called "Restarting Maine’s Economy," will reopen the state in phases. In June, stage 2 begins with businesses such as retail, restaurants, gyms, and nail salons are expected to reopen. Day camps and campgrounds will also be allowed to open. In July, stage 3 begins. This means bars, hotels, spas, and gyms will be allowed to operate. Stage 4 is still to be determined. There is also a rural reopening plan, which allowed retail and restaurants in certain counties "which have not experienced community transmission of the virus" to open in-store and in-dining services "with enhanced safety precautions."

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Maine is currently in stage 1.

MARYLAND

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Starting on May 6, Gov. Larry Hogan lifted some restrictions on his stay-at-home order, which is still in effect indefinitely, allowing Marylanders to play golf and tennis, as well as boat, fish, camp, and go to the beach, as long as social distancing is kept. Restaurants remain closed and are only available for take-out, and personal services, such as hair salons, remain closed too. Elective surgeries are allowed to be performed.

2) What is the reopening plan? Maryland’s reopening plan, "Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery," has three stages: low risk, medium risk, and high risk, and each stage has phases within them. Low risk, the first stage, will allow certain small businesses and personal services to reopen. It will also allow for limited outdoor gym and fitness classes, and religious gatherings to be held outdoors. Phase 2 will consist of raising the cap on social gatherings, and opening up restaurants, gyms and childcare facilities. Phase 3 -- high-risk -- will allow for larger gatherings to take place, and high-capacity bars and venues to reopen. Hogan emphasized that these stages are subject to change.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Maryland is not yet in its first official stage of recovery, as it remains under a stay-at-home order.

MASSACHUSETTS

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Massachusetts is still under a stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on May 18. Restaurants are only available for take-out, personal services are not open, schools remain closed, and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Wearing face masks in public is required.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Charlie Baker announced on May 11 that Massachusetts will have four phases to reopening. Phase 1, “Start,” will allow limited industries that have little face-to-face interaction and to resume work with severe restrictions. Phase 2, “Cautious,” will allow additional industries to resume operations with capacity limits and further restrictions. Phase 3, “Vigilant,” will more industries to reopen. Phase 4 will be the “New Normal.” This will only happen once when a vaccine or therapy comes out. The government cautioned that poor health metrics may lead to a reversion in phases.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Currently, Massachusetts is in a pre-reopening phase, and remains under a stay-at-home order until May 18.

MICHIGAN

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order until May 28, she did announce that “construction, real-estate activities, and work that is traditionally and primarily performed outdoors” could resume beginning on May 11. Auto companies were also allowed to resume work beginning May 11. Restaurants are still only open for take-out, retail shops, other than grocery stores, remain closed, and large gatherings are still prohibited. Hiking, biking, walking, golfing, and boating are permitted.

2) What is the reopening plan? Michigan has a six-phase plan for reopening, called the "Safe Start" plan. Michigan is currently in its third phase. Phase 4 will consist of allowing small gatherings and retail stores to be allowed to open with limited capacity. Phase 5, called “containing,” will mean bars and restaurants are allowed to open with limited capacity, schools will reopen, and all outdoor activities are allowed, but gatherings will still limited. The final phase will only occur when the pandemic is over, and is the governor’s “ultimate goal.” Under that phase, social distancing will be relaxed, all businesses will be allowed to open and events of all sizes will be allowed with new safety procedures.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Michigan is currently in its third phase, and is expected to move onto its fourth phase only when the number of new cases and deaths has fallen for a period of time. On May 15, businesses such as landscapers, lawn-service companies, hotels, bike repair and maintenance shops, and golf are expected to reopen. Non-essential retailers will also be allowed to reopen for curbside pick-up and delivery.

MINNESOTA

The Southtown Starbucks Coffee business, which was closed March 20, 2020, and reopened late last week, has a "WELCOME BACK" to customers on the windows, May 11, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn, where customers can pick up their online orders at curbside while Minnesota is still under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus. Jim Mone/AP

1) Status of the stay-at-home order On April 30, Gov. Tim Walz announced that Minnesota will extend its stay-at-home order until May 18. While critical workers are still going to work if they are unable to work from home, businesses like restaurants are still only operating via take-out. Some restrictions were lifted on May 4, allowing customer-facing retail businesses to engage in curbside pick-up or delivery. The governor also issued an executive order allowing for industrial jobs that are not customer-facing to return to work as long as social distancing and sanitary procedures are in place.

2) What is the reopening plan? The state has not yet issued exact phases to reopening the economy, but the governor has issued a series of executive orders, which have lifted some restrictions on the economy.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Minnesota remains under a stay-at-home order, but residents can expect more restrictions to be lifted on May 18.

MISSISSIPPI

1) Status of the stay-at-home order On April 27, Gov. Tate Reeves’ stay-at-home order expired, which was replaced with a “safer-at-home” order that is in effect until May 25. As of May 7, restaurants, bars, and retail stores are allowed to open as long as they adhered to strict sanitation and social distancing rules, and they should only be operating at 50% capacity. Parks and public swimming pools were also reopened, but residents need to maintain six feet of distance between one another. Salons, bars, movie theaters, museums, and gyms will remain closed.

2) What is the reopening plan? Mississippi is opening and lifting restrictions in phases. Phase 1 opened retail stores at a limited capacity, and phase 2 consisted of reopening restaurants at a limited capacity. Reeves has not yet announced a phase 3.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Mississippi is in its second phase of reopening its economy.

MISSOURI

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Effective on May 4, Missouri lifted many of its restrictions with the expiration of its stay-at-home order. Now, retail stores can open to the public as long as they operate at a significantly lower capacity and restaurants are open to the public as long as social distancing measures are followed. Schools are still closed and social distancing measures must be followed at all times, regardless of location.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Mike Parson’s reopening plan is called the “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.” While many restrictions have been lifted, further phases have not yet been announced. Missouri’s state of emergency lasts through June 15.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Missouri is in its first phase of reopening its economy, which is expected to last until May 31.

MONTANA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Montana’s stay-at-home order expired on April 24, allowing retail stores and religious services to open, with limited capacity. As of May 4, restaurants and bars were allowed to open, too, but needed to adhere to strict social distancing policies. Movie theaters, concert halls, gyms, and hot tubs are still closed. As of May 7, schools were given the option to return to in-person teaching.

2) What is the reopening plan? Montana is reopening in three phases. In phase 1, groups of more than 10 people are prohibited and physical distance between people is mandated. Businesses that open are supposed to close common areas and spaces. Restaurants, bars, and personal care facilities, such as salons, are allowed to open, but they must screen customers for symptoms of COVID-19 and reduce their capacity. In phase 2, gatherings of 50 people are allowed and gyms, pools, and hot tubs will be permitted to be operational. In phase 3, there is no limit to group size, and businesses can return to having a full staff. Interstate tourism and travel will be opened, but physical distancing is still recommended.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Montana is currently in phase 1 of reopening, and there has been no announcement yet as to when Montana will move into phase 2.

NEBRASKA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Nebraska never had a stay-at-home order, but it is still easing into reopening its economy. For the month of May, Gov. Pete Ricketts is encouraging his constituents to stay home, socially distance at work, shop alone and only once a week, and socially distance from one another while out of their homes. As of May 4, places of worship no longer have a 10-person limit, but families must physically distance themselves from one another.

2) What is the reopening plan? Nebraska’s reopening plan, "Steps to Get Nebraska Growing," consists of various directive health measures being issued county-by-county. Depending on the county, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and massage services were allowed to open so long as everyone was wearing a mask, on May 4. Many restaurants were also allowed to reopen then, but must operate at 50% of their occupancy maximum. Child care facilities will also be allowed to have 15 kids at a time. Additional counties were allowed to reopen businesses on May 11.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Ricketts does not have specific phases of reopening, but he has begun to lift restrictions. He has not yet announced when further restrictions will be eased.

NEVADA

Maintenance contractor Tod Brandenburg measures six-foot distances between tables as he sets up a patio area at Kona Grill in Boca Park Fashion Village as some businesses that were closed seven weeks ago to fight the spread of the coronavirus are allowed to reopen, May 9, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While Nevada’s stay-at-home order is in effect until May 15, it entered Phase 1 of its reopening plan on May 9.

2) What is the reopening plan? Nevada’s reopening plan, "Roadmap to Recovery," will consist of phases. Phase 1, which began on May 9, will last until May 30. It will allow for non-essential businesses to reopen with strict restrictions. Dine-in restaurants were allowed to reopen, but can only maintain 50% capacity and employees must wear face masks. This does not include casino restaurants. Hair salons and nail salons are allowed to reopen, but must have partitions between stations and proper social distancing standards. Retail stores can open but must maintain 50% of fire code capacity. Outdoor malls are allowed to reopen. Indoor malls are closed to the public but can implement a curbside pickup system. Gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed, but people are encouraged to stay home. However, businesses like bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters, strip clubs, sporting venues, and gaming establishments will remain closed. Restrictions on non-essential travel will remain in place. The state has announced that in the next phase of reopening, businesses will still face restrictions, but regulations will be loosened.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Nevada is now in phase 1 of its reopening plan, and will not move onto phase 2 for at least three weeks. In order to move to the next phase, certain public health requirements need to be met.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While the state’s first stay-at-home order ended, Gov. Chris Sununu announced a new executive order, Stay at Home 2.0, which will remain in effect until May 31. Right now, as long as facilities have enough personal protective equipment, elective medical procedures are allowed to resume. Starting on May 1, manufacturing facilities, campgrounds, and state parks were allowed to reopen, but with strict social distancing measures in place.

2) What is the reopening plan? During the month of May, New Hampshire’s businesses will reopen in phases. On May 11, hair salons and barber shops, as well as drive-in theaters, retail shops, and golf courses were allowed to open, but with strict measures in place. Retail stores must operate at 50% capacity. On May 18, restaurants are allowed to re-open for outdoor seating only, and distancing and sanitation measures must be in place. Beaches, gyms, theaters, and schools remain closed.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? New Hampshire is currently in phase 1 of its reopening plan, which consists of various reopening dates in May, but it has not yet announced when phase two will begin.

NEW JERSEY

1) Status of the stay-at-home order New Jersey’s stay-at-home order remains in place until further notice. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the reopening plan – "The Road Back: Restoring Economic Health through Public Health" on April 27, which aims to loosen restrictions as certain public health milestones are achieved. Restaurants are still open for take-out, schools are still closed and social distancing measures are in place across the state.

2) What is the reopening plan? While there has been no announcement of a reopening timeline, Murphy has reopened beaches and state parks with social distancing restrictions.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? New Jersey is in its pre-reopening phase, and has not yet announced when an official reopening date will occur. Reopening the state depends on certain public health criteria, including a 14-day decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

NEW MEXICO

1) Status of the stay-at-home order New Mexico’s stay at home restrictions were modified on April 30, with an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order in place until May 15.The restrictions in place require New Mexicans to remain at home except for outings essential to health, safety and welfare. Restaurants and dine-in outlets may only provide curbside and delivery service as before.

2) What is the reopening plan? While most restrictions remain in place, as of May 1 non-essential retailers may provide curbside pickup and delivery services. Pet services and state parks are allowed to reopen with limitations and golf courses are open now too. Gun stores are permitted to operate, but only by appointment. However, gatherings of more than five individuals are prohibited, and grocers and other essential retail service must continue to operate at 20% maximum capacity. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced that there will be four phases to reopening: the preparation phase, which the state will be in until Mid-May. Phase one, which is anticipated to begin in mid-May will allow all retailers to operate under 20% capacity, restaurants to have dine-in services at 50% capacity, gyms, hotels, and houses of worship can operate as long as they continue following health guidelines. Theaters, casinos, mass gatherings, and vacation rentals are still closed. Phase 2, which is expected to begin in early June will allow theaters, bars and casinos to operate under sanitation and social distancing guidelines. Mass gatherings, such as concerts or large events, are still prohibited. Phase three, expected to begin in early July if New Mexicans continue practicing social distancing, will allow schools to reopen by August. Mass gatherings larger than 100 people is still prohibited, and spectator sports and concerts will be permitted with modifications.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? New Mexico is currently in its preparation phase for reopening its economy. In a press release, the governor said New Mexico will not move to the next phase of reopening until the spread of the virus is mitigated.

NEW YORK

A woman holds flowers inside a bodega on May 10, 2020 in New York City. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

1) Status of the stay-at-home order New York’s stay-at-home order, "PAUSE," remains in place until May 15, with restaurants still operating under a take-out only policy, gyms still closed and social distancing restrictions in full force.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s "New York Forward" plan is divided into four phases. Phase 1 includes construction, manufacturing and retail for curbside pickup. It will also allow agriculture, fishing and forestry. For regions to move into phase 1, they must meet seven metrics, including a decline in hospitalizations and increase in contact tracing. Phase 2 includes professional services, such as finance, insurance, retail, administrative support, and real estate businesses to reopen. Phase 3 includes restaurants and food service, with the final phase, Phase 4, opening the remaining arts, entertainment, recreation and educational sectors.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? New York is still under its stay-at-home order and reopening will occur by region and industry based on whether certain metrics are met. Phase 1 is expected to begin on May 15 for three upstate regions.

NORTH CAROLINA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order North Carolina’s stay-at-home order is still in effect, but the state moved into its first phase of reopening on May 8. The state is beginning to ease restrictions as it enters phase 1 of reopening its economy. Bars, movie theaters, restaurants, bowling alleys, salons, and gyms are still closed.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Roy Cooper’s "North Carolina: Staying Ahead of the Curve" plan allows for some retail businesses and services – with social distancing and cleaning measures in place – to reopen in phase 1. Parks have also reopened, and gatherings of 10 people or less are allowed. Phase 2, expected within two to three weeks after phase one, lifts the stay at home order and brings limited opening of restaurants, bars, and other businesses as well as an increased limit on social gatherings numbers. Phase 3, the final stage, will allow for further decreased restrictions and is expected four to six weeks after phase two begins. The state can move to a previous phase if infection spike.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? North Carolina is in phase 1 of its three-phase plan of reopening, but the stay-at-home order remains in effect until phase 2 begins.

NORTH DAKOTA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While North Dakota never had a stay-at-home order, schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Many businesses, such as bars, restaurants, recreational facilities, gyms, salons, and movie theaters, were allowed to open with restrictive measures in place.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Doug Burgum’s “ND Smart Restart” plan has allowed certain businesses to reopen. In an executive order, he allowed salons, barbershops, massage therapy services, athletic facilities, and movie theaters to reopen on May 1, and strongly advised them to follow the health and safety standards issued by the state which consisted of limited capacity and social distancing guidelines. Burgum has not yet announced when his next executive order lifting more restrictions will take place.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Even though North Dakota did not have a stay-at-home order, many of its businesses were forced to shut down. It is in the beginning stages of reopening its economy.

OHIO

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Ohio’s “Stay Healthy and Safe at Home Order” is in effect until May 29, but restrictions have been lifted. Residents of Ohio can now go visit their doctors, and offices, manufacturing, and construction work resumed as of May 4th.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Mike DeWine’s “Responsible Restart Ohio” plan allows for partial reopening in phases. The next phase began May 12, when consumer and retail services were allowed to reopen pursuant to the mandatory safety requirements for customers and employees set by the state. Schools, dine-in restaurants, bars, beauty businesses, entertainment venues, and gyms remain closed. DeWine has not yet announced when the next phase of his plan will begin.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? While Gov. DeWine encourages constituents to remain at home, but he is beginning the early stages or reopening the economy as some businesses begin to reopen with extensive social distancing measures in place.

OKLAHOMA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Oklahoma has been lifting restrictions since April 24, and most retail establishments were eligible to resume operations by May 1 with restrictions in place for consumer safety.

2) What is the reopening plan? Under Gov. Kevin Skitt’s “Open Up & Recover Safely (OURS) Plan,” Oklahoma has three phases to reopening. Phase 1 consisted of two parts -- opening personal care businesses on April 24 and opening up dining, gyms, theaters, and sporting venues on May 1, all of which need to adhere to CDC guidelines. Places of worship are also open, as long as every other pew is left empty to allow for social distancing. Bars will remain closed. Phase 2, which is expected to begin on May 15, will allow non-essential travel to resume, bars to reopen at limited capacity and organized sporting events, funerals and weddings to take place. Phase 3 is set to begin on June 1, and is Oklahoma’s final step in the reopening plan. It will allow for unrestricted staffing at work sites and for summer camps to reopen.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Oklahoma is currently in phase 1 of its reopening plan.

OREGON

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Oregon’s “Stay Home, Save Lives,” order was extended indefinitely by Gov. Kate Brown. However, some restrictions can be lifted county-by-county in her “Building a Safe and Strong Oregon” reopening plan.

2) What is the reopening plan? According to the reopening plan, there will be no statewide reopening. Instead, counties will have to submit an application to move into phase 1, and those applications will be processed by the state using metrics such as reduction in cases, contact tracing, and hospital visits. Counties were able to apply for phase 1 starting on May 8 and will not be eligible to open up until Friday, May 15. A county has to stay in phase 1 for at least 21 days before it can apply for phase 2. Phase 1 will include restaurants and bars opening for sit-down services with adequate physical distancing and mandatory facemasks for employees. Personal care facilities, like salons, will open in a limited way with physical distancing. Retail stores are also allowed to open, but must maintain physical distancing and have one-way flows down aisles. Gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed, but physical distancing is still mandatory. Details of phase 2 are still being finalized, but will likely include increased gathering size, some office work and visits to long-term care facilities. The highest-risk activities, grouped under phase 3, such as live sporting events, festivals, and conventions will not return until there is a reliable treatment or vaccines, and large gatherings through September should be cancelled or modified.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Oregon is currently in a pre-phase of opening, and is expected to take its first step in reopening the economy on May 15.

PENNSYLVANIA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order As of May 8, Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order has been lifted, and many counties began to move into phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

2) What is the reopening plan? Pennsylvania has three color-coded stages to reopening. "Red" means the say-at-home order is still in effect. But for many rural counties, the second phase, “Yellow,” began on May 8. For many northwest and north-central regions the “Red” stage lapsed with the expiration of the stay-at-home order. The “Yellow” stage will allow for some in-person retail stores to reopen with social distancing measures in place, and gatherings of less than 25 people will be allowed. Restaurants and bars will remain take-out only, and gyms, wellness facilities, and personal care services such as hair salons will remain closed. Theaters and casinos will also remain closed. The final stage – "Green" – has yet to be announced. However, some counties in Pennsylvania did not move into the "Yellow" phase – the counties that remain in the "Red" phase are under a stay-at-home order until June 4.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? As of Friday, much of Pennsylvania entered its second phase of reopening.

PUERTO RICO

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Puerto Rico’s statewide curfew was extended until May 25, which is in effect from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right now, the finance and real estate sectors are open, and on May 11, the construction and manufacturing sectors were allowed to reopen too. Parks, gyms, and beaches remain closed. People are allowed to run, bike, and walk their dogs from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Wanda Vazquez is expected to allow laundromats, moving services, retail trade, barbershops, and beauty salons to reopen soon.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Puerto Rico has begun to lift restrictions, but has not yet made announcement on when the next restrictions will be lifted.

RHODE ISLAND

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Rhode Island’s stay-at-home order expired on May 8 as the state entered its first phase of reopening.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that her plan for “Reopening RI: Charting the Course” began on May 9. In phase 1, titled “Testing the Water,” the state will loosen some restrictions on businesses and social activity. Under that phase, elective medical procedures may resume, childcare options will be available, and retail locations will be allowed to reopen for in-store pickup. Most restaurants will remain take-out only, but some pilot programs will begin, allowing for some outdoor seating. Hair salons and barber shops will also begin opening, but with limited seating and significant restrictions. Manufacturing will remain open while schools will remain closed. There is no set timeline to begin either “Phase Two: Navigating Our Way” or “Phase Three: Picking Up Speed” – both of which will ease restrictions and reopen more businesses.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Rhode Island is currently in phase 1 of its reopening plan.

SOUTH CAROLINA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has been lifting restrictions since late April, he modified his “Work or Home” order on May 4, allowing the state to move into its first phase of reopening. Right now, businesses like department stores, home improvement stores, and book stores have reopened and are following state guidelines, and beaches are now open too, as long as residents follow CDC guidelines and remain physically distant from one another.

2) What is the reopening plan? South Carolina is officially in its first phase of the “Accelerate South Carolina” reopening plan. Phase 1 opened up the economy by allowing outdoor dining services for restaurants, with restrictions in place that follow physical distancing requirements, retail stores to reopen with 20% capacity, and businesses like laundromats, post offices, and day cares to reopen too.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? The plan is now in phase 1, with no specific timeline announced for phases 2 and 3 at this time. Tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons, spas, theaters, gyms, museums, bars and stadiums remain closed at this time.

SOUTH DAKOTA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Gov. Kristi Noem never issued a stay-at-home order for South Dakota, but the state is beginning to reopen its economy. As of April 28, businesses have been reopening.

2) What is the reopening plan? Noem signed an executive order to start her “Back to Normal” plan on April 28, which allowed businesses to reopen as long as they could follow social distancing norms, sanitation, and good hygiene. Telework will begin to slow as workers go back into the office and schools will continue to operate from home.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? While South Dakota has begun to operate under this “Back to Normal” plan, the governor has not announced if there are any further steps.

TENNESSEE

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Tennessee’s stay-at-home order expired April 30, with the majority of counties in the state reopening under social distancing restrictions on May 1. Outdoor recreation, restaurants, retail and personal care businesses were all included in the first stage of the reopening plan, and must operate with social distancing and sanitation in mind.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Bill Lee’s reopening plan, the "Tennessee Pledge," encourages all opened establishments to follow CDC and OSHA guidelines to protect consumers and employees, such as wearing masks and screening employees reporting for work for COVID-19 symptoms. Restaurants must operate with 50% capacity, and exercise facilities must do the same. There has been no announcement yet of what phase 2 of the plan will look like.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Tennessee is in phase 1 of its reopening plan.

TEXAS

A worker paints a woman's nails at a nail salon amid the coronavirus pandemic in Austin, Texas, May 8, 2020, following a slow reopening of the Texas economy. Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Texas’ stay-at-home order ended April 30. Gov. Greg Abbott allowed retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, and museums to operate at 25% capacity starting May 1, saying businesses should operate with social distancing and sanitation measures in mind.

2) What is the reopening plan? Under Abbott’s “Open Texas” plan, personal care businesses such as barbershops, hair salons, and tanning salons were allowed to resume operations starting on May 8. Gyms and exercise facilities, manufacturers, and offices are permitted to reopen on May 18, and must keep social distancing and sanitation requirements in mind. There have been no further announcements of how Texas will further ease restrictions. Public swimming pools, bars, interactive amusement venues, such as bowling alleys, and tattoo parlors remain closed.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Texas is in phase 2 of its reopening plan.

UTAH

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While Utah never issued a stay-at home order, business operations for gyms and dine-in restaurants were closed, and there were strict limitations on the personal service, retail, events and entertainments industries. But starting May 1, Utah began to lift some of its restrictions, allowing for previously closed businesses, such as dine-in restaurants, hair salons, malls, and national parks, to reopen under tight restrictions.

2) What is the reopening plan? Utah’s plan to reopen has three stages: urgent, stabilization and begin recovery. As of May 1st, Utah entered into the stabilization phase, which is expected to last until the fall. Depending on the risk level for each business and the community it is operating within, restrictions will either be placed or lifted. Schools and churches remain closed.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Utah is currently in its second phase of reopening the economy, and it is predicting to not enter the next phase for several months.

VERMONT

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While Vermont’s stay at home order is in force until May 15, as of May 6 Vermonters can socialize in small groups and participate in outdoor activities, while all but essential businesses remain closed. Restaurants are still take-out only, and schools and gyms remain closed.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Scott’s “Play Smart and Play Safe” plan to reopen the state now allows people to gather in groups of 10 or fewer and elective health care procedures are able to resume. Manufacturing, construction, and distribution businesses can operate with 10 people or less. Outdoor retailers can operate, as long as 10 people or less are present and social distancing measures are in place. The plan does not indicate what is to come in later phases, but indicates that a further loosening of restrictions may be expected soon. Child care centers are expected to open on June 1.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Vermont is in its first phase of reopening.

VIRGINIA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While Virginia’s stay-at-home-order is in effect until June 10, Gov. Ralph Northam has begun to lift some restrictions, and is expected to lift more soon. Under the current regulations, Virginia has resumed elective medical procedures and reopened dentist offices to non-emergency appointments. Beaches and parks reopen for the purpose of socially-distant exercise, and restaurants and bars remain closed for dining-in purposes.

2) What is the reopening plan? Northam’s “Forward Virginia Plan” has three phases. Under phase 1 of the reopening, set to begin on May 15 at the earliest, some businesses, such as retailers or personal care businesses, which were required to close will be allowed to reopen as long as they adhere to CDC guidelines. However, Northam has made it clear that they will be placed under extreme limits like operating at half-capacity. Churches can resume church services, but must also remain at 50% capacity. Movie theaters and indoor gyms will remain closed, and restaurants are only allowed to reopen if they offer outdoor seating. Outdoor fitness classes are allowed to resume too. The state’s rule on prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people will remain in effect until June 10. Northam said phase 2 would not happen for at least two weeks after moving into phase 1, and further details of phases 2 and 3 have not been provided at this time. While much of Virginia is set to enter phase 1 on May 15, Northam announced that much of Northern Virginia will remain under a stay-at-home order.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Virginia is still under a stay-at-home order, and is still in its pre-phase 1 planning stages of reopening.

WASHINGTON

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While Washington’s “Stay at Home, Stay Healthy” order is set to expire May 31, Gov. Jay Inslee has made moves to begin to reopen the economy. Before, only essential activities and socially distant exercises were permitted, but Inslee eased some restrictions on May 8. Gyms, most dine-in restaurants, and entertainment venues are still closed.

2) What is the reopening plan? Under Gov. Inslee’s “Safe Start” Plan, currently in Phase 1, construction, vehicle sales, spiritual drive-in services and car washes are allowed to operate with restrictions. Retail curb-side pick-up orders and landscaping businesses were allowed to reopen, and pet walkers were allowed to restart their businesses. Non-urgent medical procedures can and drive-in spiritual services can resume too. Phase 2 allows gatherings of no more than 5 people, construction, retail with restriction, professional services and restaurants with less than 50% capacity. Washington has four phases to reopening.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Washington is in phase 1 of its reopening plan with the exception of some small counties with no COVID cases that were allowed to enter into phase 2.

WEST VIRGINIA

1) Status of the stay-at-home order West Virginia’s stay-at-home order was replaced with a “Safer at Home” order on May 4, which encourages – but does not require – residents to stay at home.

2) What is the reopening plan? Gov. Jim Justice has released his reopening plan, “West Virginia Strong - The Comeback.” The state is now in Week 3 of the plan, as small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, restaurants with takeaway service or outdoor seating, religious services, pet groomers, funeral homes, and barbershops are permitted to open. Many outpatient healthcare facilities are also allowed to reopen. Week 3 commenced on May 11, which allowed the addition of wellness centers and drive-in movie theaters to reopen. In the coming weeks, a greater relaxation of restrictions is expected. Week 4 will allow indoor dining at restaurants, large specialty retail stores and a range of outdoor activities. The final week, beginning Monday June 8, will allow low-contact youth sports.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? West Virginia is in Week 3 of its reopening plan.

WISCONSIN

1) Status of the stay-at-home order Wisconsin’s "Safer at Home" order was extended to May 26. While essential businesses may remain open with strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines in place, Gov. Tony Evers has begun lifting restrictions on other businesses too. Right now, golf courses are open, all businesses and libraries are open to curbside pickup, single-worker construction and landscaping jobs can resume, and dog groomers can also reopen their businesses.

2) What is the reopening plan? Evers announced the “Badger Bounce Back” program for reopening the state in phases. Phase 1, after the Safer at Home order expires, will include allowing gatherings up to 10 people, restaurants opening with social distancing requirements, the reopening of in-person K-12 schooling and childcare operations. Phase 2 will expand the restrictions up to 50 people, allow restaurants to open with full operations, and allow bars and other non-essential businesses to reopen with social distancing measures in place. Post-secondary education institutions can resume in-person operations too. Phase 3 will see a resuming of all business activity and gatherings with minimal protective measures.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Wisconsin has not yet entered its first phase of reopening its economy.

WYOMING

1) Status of the stay-at-home order While Wyoming never issued a stay-at-home order, Gov. Mark Gordon announced easing of restrictions on May 1. Now, gyms, barbershops, hair salons, and other personal care services can resume operations with proper sanitation and social distancing restrictions in place. Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.

2) What is the reopening plan? Restrictions vary by country, and each county can propose its own modifications to the states requirements as it sees fit.Gordon stated that bars and restaurants are likely able to reopen indoor dining facilities soon.

3) What phase of reopening is the state in? Wyoming is in its first phase to reopening its economy.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: coronavirus map