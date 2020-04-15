Coronavirus updates: Social distancing measures may be necessary into 2022, researchers say There could be a large resurgence if measures are lifted all at once.

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March

A global pandemic of the novel coronavirus has infected close to 2 million people worldwide.

More than 126,000 people across the globe have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected nation, with more than 609,000 diagnosed cases and at least 26,057 deaths.

The number of cases in New York state alone is higher than in any single country outside the U.S.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Today's biggest developments:

Global cases near 2 million

Social distancing may be necessary into 2022

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

3:30 a.m.: Social distancing measures may be necessary into 2022, researchers say

People around the world may need to continue practicing some level of social distancing through 2022 to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the absence of an effective treatment or vaccine, or unless hospital capacity is increased, according to a new study.

In the study published Tuesday in the journal Science, researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health warned that their projections indicate there would be a large resurgence of infection if social distancing measures are lifted all at once, potentially delaying the epidemic's peak and exacerbating the load on critical care resources.

A sign by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation indicates the appropriate measurement for social distancing as pedestrians linger in a field at Fort Greene Park in New York on April 14, 2020. John Minchillo/AP

The researchers used data from the United States to model transmission of other coronaviruses in temperate regions and to project possible scenarios of COVID-19 infection through the year 2025.

"Less effective one-time distancing efforts may result in a prolonged single-peak epidemic, with the extent of strain on the healthcare system and the required duration of distancing depending on the effectiveness," the study's authors wrote. "Intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available."

Effective treatments and vaccines may take months to years to develop and test, leaving non-pharmaceutical interventions as the only immediate means of curbing the spread of infection.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Women maintain social distancing outside a bank as they wait to collect their pension during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus in Bhopal, India, on April 15, 2020. Gagan Nayar/AFP via Getty Images

If immunity to COVID-19 is not permanent, the virus will likely enter into regular circulation, much like influenza, possibly in annual, biennial or sporadic patterns over the next five years, according to the study. In one model, a 20-week period of social distancing was followed by a resurgence peak that was nearly as great as that of an uncontrolled epidemic.

"The social distancing was so effective that virtually no population immunity was built," the authors wrote. "The greatest reductions in peak size come from social distancing intensity and duration that divide cases approximately equally between peaks."

The researchers acknowledged that "prolonged distancing, even if intermittent, is likely to have profoundly negative economic, social, and educational consequences."

"Our goal in modeling such policies is not to endorse them but to identify likely trajectories of the epidemic under alternative approaches," the authors wrote. "We do not take a position on the advisability of these scenarios given the economic burden that sustained distancing may impose, but we note the potentially catastrophic burden on the healthcare system that is predicted if distancing is poorly effective and/or not sustained for long enough."