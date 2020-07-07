Coronavirus updates: US reports 45,000 new cases; death toll tops 130,000 More than 130,000 people in the United States have now died from COVID-19.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 538,000 people worldwide.

Over 11.6 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 2.9 million diagnosed cases and at least 130,306 deaths.

US reports 45,000 new cases; death toll tops 130,000

More than 130,000 people in the United States have now died from the novel coronavirus, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Some 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 were identified across the nation on Monday. The latest daily caseload is lower than the country's record high of more than 54,000 new cases identified last Thursday.

The national total currently stands at 2,938,624 diagnosed cases with at least 130,306 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

People walk out onto the Pacific Beach Pier in San Diego, California, on July 4, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many beaches were shut down for the Fourth of July weekend across California due to a resurgence of COVID-19. San Diego area beaches, however, have remained open. Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images

By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 50,000 for the first time last week.

Many states have seen a rise in infections in recent weeks, with some -- including Arizona, California and Florida -- reporting daily records.

