CVS and Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill mifepristone in some states

CVS and Walgreens will begin selling the abortion pill mifepristone within the month in several states, the pharmacy chains announced Friday.

Both Walgreens and CVS have now received certification to dispense mifepristone, the companies confirmed to ABC News.

In a statement, President Joe Biden called the move an "important milestone" in ensuring access to the drug.

"With major retail pharmacy chains newly certified to dispense medication abortion, many women will soon have the option to pick up their prescription at a local, certified pharmacy—just as they would for any other medication. I encourage all pharmacies that want to pursue this option to seek certification," Biden said in the statement.

