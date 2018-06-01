4 more deaths reported from E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce: CDC

The outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce killed five people and sickened 197 across 35 states, a new Center for Disease Control report says. Among those who fell ill, 89 people were hospitalized.

The first death was announced in early May in California. The new CDC report announces four more deaths -- one in Arkansas, two in Minnesota and one in New York.

“Most of the people who recently became ill ate romaine lettuce when lettuce from the Yuma [Arizona] growing region was likely still available in stores, restaurants, or in peoples’ homes,” the report said. “Some people who became sick did not report eating romaine lettuce, but had close contact with someone else who got sick from eating romaine lettuce.”

After the initial outbreak, the CDC issued a warning on romaine lettuce. The warning is no longer in effect as the contaminated lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region is no longer harvested.

The CDC’s investigation is ongoing.