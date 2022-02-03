Gay and lesbian adults had higher COVID vaccination rates than heterosexual adults: CDC

Gay and lesbian adults were also more likely to believe in vaccine safety.

Gay and lesbian adults are more likely to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than heterosexual adults, federal officials said Thursday.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 85.4% of gay and lesbian Americans above age 18 had received at least one vaccine dose as of October 2021.

By comparison, 76.3% of heterosexuals reported receiving at least an initial dose by the same date.

Additionally, gay and lesbian adults were more likely to be concerned about COVID-19 and to believe in the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The study's authors said it is important to include sexual orientation and gender identity when collecting data on vaccination status.

"Adding sexual orientation and gender identity to national data collection systems would be a major step toward monitoring disparities and developing a better-informed public health strategy to achieve health equity for the LGBT population," the authors wrote.

For the survey, CDC researchers collected data from the National Immunization Survey Adult COVID Module between Aug. 29, 2021 and Oct. 30, 2021.

The data also showed that bisexual and transgender adults had similar vaccination rates to heterosexual adults with 72.6% of bisexual adults fully vaccinated by the end of October, as were 71.4% of transgender adults.

When it came to race/ethnicity, gay white men and lesbian white women had higher rates of vaccination at 94.1% and 88.5%, respectively, receiving at least one dose compared to heterosexual white men and women at 74.2% and 78.6%, respectively.

Hispanic gay men also had higher COVID vaccination rates at 82.9% compared to 72% of Hispanic heterosexual men.

However, Black and Hispanic lesbian women had lower rates of vaccination at 57.9% and 72.6%, respectively, compared to Black and Hispanic heterosexual women at 75.6% and 80.5%, respectively.

The survey found that gay, lesbian and bisexual adults were more likely to believe in the safety and protection of vaccines than heterosexual adults.

A total of 76.3% of gay and lesbian adults said they were "completely" or "very" confident in the safety of COVID vaccines, as did 70.4% of bisexual adults. Comparatively, only 63.9% of heterosexual adults said they felt the same way.

Additionally, 90.8% of gay and lesbian adults and 86.8% of bisexual adults said COVID vaccines are "very" or "somewhat" important to protect themselves compared to 80.4% of heterosexual adults.

Transgender and nonbinary adults, on the other hand, were confident about vaccine protection but not safety, with 83.2% saying they believed vaccines were necessary to protect against COVID, but only 62.8% saying they believed the shots are safe.

The researchers found 56.8% of gay and lesbian adults and 51.3% of bisexual adults were "very" or "moderately" concerned about COVID compared to 48.1% of heterosexual adults.

The authors note there are limitations of the study including that participants self-reported their vaccination status and potentially selected a sexual orientation category they didn't identify with because they didn't see an option that fit them.

However, they stressed the importance of vaccinating LGBTQ people, who may be at higher risk of illness due to a higher prevalence of underlying conditions.