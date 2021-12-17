Major sports and entertainment events canceled, rescheduled due to rising COVID-19 cases

New York and Washington, D.C., saw a record number of daily cases this week.

With a rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation alongside spread of the new omicron variant, several major events this week have been rescheduled or canceled.

New York and Washington, D.C., on Friday and Wednesday, respectively, reported the most COVID-19 cases in a single day, breaking their pandemic records.

In sports

The NFL on Friday rescheduled its Saturday game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders to Monday 5 p.m. ET.

According to a statement from Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste, all members of the organization who recently tested positive were vaccinated.

Sunday's games between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, and between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks were also postponed to Tuesday.

In a statement, the NFL said they made these schedule changes "based on medical advice" after "seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus."

This trend is observable in other sports as well, as the NHL earlier announced it was rescheduling all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least the Christmas weekend amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

The organization pointed to rising positive cases within the last two days and the continued spread of COVID-19 as a concern.

A shutdown on the Calgary Flames, which has already had six games postponed, has been extended through Dec. 23.

In entertainment

Rising cases have also affected events within the entertainment sphere. Shows like "A Christmas Carol" in Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre were canceled due to breakthrough infections among the show's cast.

In New York City, the iconic Radio City Rockettes canceled the rest of the season of "The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" because of "increasing challenges from the pandemic," the group said in a statement Friday evening.

"We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks," the statement continued. "We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022."

On New York's Broadway, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway" also canceled its Friday show due to positive cases within the show company.

Earlier this week, several other Broadway shows like "Hamilton" and "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" had also canceled shows due to infections, local ABC affiliate WABC-TV reported.

On Dec. 12, singer-songwriter Doja Cat pulled out of future iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour performances after testing positive for COVID-19.

She announced on Instagram that she tested positive after a few members of her production team also tested positive.