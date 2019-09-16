No new measles cases suggests that spread of the disease is slowing

The fight against the record-breaking number of measles cases in the U.S. appears to have had a small victory.

Interested in Measles? Add Measles as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Measles news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

There were no new cases of measles reported from Sept. 6 to 12 in the U.s., the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported Monday, which appears to signal that the spread of the previously eradicated disease is slowing.

The CDC also noted that there are only two active outbreaks in the country right now, which they describe as areas where there are three or more cases.

Both of the ongoing outbreaks are in New York, with one in Rockland County and the second in Wyoming County.

That means that the sizable outbreak in New York City is over, which the CDC confirmed on Sept. 3. They also noted that the outbreak in El Paso, Texas, ended on Sept. 12.

Monday's update proves that the areas of concern have dropped dramatically, as there were confirmed cases in 31 states throughout the year, which is now down to one.

The month-by-month number of cases shows a clear peak in April, when there were 314 reported cases. That has since dissipated steadily since.

All told, there have been 1,241 cases this year, which is the greatest number of cases in the U.S. since 1992, the CDC reports. The next-highest number of cases in the past decade came in 2014, when there were 667 cases reported.

Of the total number of cases, more than 75% were tied to the outbreaks in New York.

The CDC also noted that the ongoing outbreaks in Rockland and Wyoming Counties were linked to travelers who had gone to Israel, Ukraine or the Philippines, where there are large active outbreaks.