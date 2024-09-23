The patient was from Ulster County, according to the state Department of Health.

New York reports death from EEE after 1st case diagnosed in nearly a decade

The first person in New York state to be diagnosed with eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in nearly a decade has died, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Monday.

The case was confirmed on Sept. 20 in Ulster County – located along the Hudson River – by the state Department of Health. It is currently being investigated by the county Department of Health.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald previously issued a Declaration of an Imminent Threat to Public Health after the EEE diagnosis, which allows the state to deploy resources including mosquito spraying efforts from Sept. 30 to Nov. 30, 2024.

"Eastern equine encephalitis is different this year. While we normally see these mosquitoes in two to three counties each year, this year they have been in 15 counties so far, and scattered all over New York State," McDonald said in a statement. "This life-threatening mosquito-borne disease has no commercially available human vaccine and must be taken seriously. Mosquitoes, once a nuisance, are now a threat."

"I urge all New Yorkers to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing and removing free-standing water near their homes. Fall is officially here, but mosquitoes will be around until we see multiple nights of below freezing temperatures," the statement continued.

