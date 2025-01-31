Patients who allegedly got fake Botox or Botox from unlicensed injectors speak out

JGL Aesthetics' Instagram profile promised its clients radiant skin, friendly service and a machine they said could give people toned abs. However, some clients allege that the New York medical spa's owner injected them with fake Botox that caused negative side effects.

Aesthetician Joey Luther was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly buying counterfeit Botox from China and injecting it into patients, without the required New York medical license, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

The 54-year-old was charged with wire fraud, smuggling and other crimes related to the purchase and import of misbranded and counterfeit drugs at the Manhattan spa. None of the counterfeit Botox was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, prosecutors said.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation began after one of Luther's patients said they experienced double vision, heart palpitations, weakness from the waist up and other problems after receiving a Botox injection from JGL Aesthetics.

A "Nightline" episode that aired on ABC on Jan. 28, and is available now on Hulu, details the allegations about counterfeit Botox that led to criminal charges.

One alleged victim visited three hospitals to treat her symptoms and was diagnosed with Botulism -- a potentially fatal illness -- in March 2024, prosecutors said.

Almost 5 million people in the U.S. got Botox in 2023, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"So I think I saw the biggest uptick in requests for Botox during the pandemic," Dr. Evan Rieder, a dermatologist, told "Nightline." "When we were sitting at home during the pandemic, people were really glued to their cellphones and they were really diving into social media."

Dr. Evan Rieder noted that interest in Botox treatments grew during the pandemic. ABC News

Prosecutors say that Luther didn’t have the required New York State medical license to administer Botox.

When one client in the criminal complaint allegedly texted Luther about her symptoms, the complaint claims that "Luther falsely responded that he injected Botox from Allergan," the name brand.

"If you're getting something that's actually not Botox, no one knows what is actually going into that mixture," Rieder said. "If you have Botox that's counterfeit, but it's too strong, you could get Botulism, and it can cause all sorts of side effects in your body where the nerves are being paralyzed."

The complaint alleges that Luther responded to multiple clients' concerns, reassuring them about alleged symptoms including worsening vision, difficulty swallowing, headaches and neck fatigue.

While Luther was messaging his clients, the complaint alleges that he was in contact with his supplier to inform them that the product he got from them was tainted.

According to the complaint, "he, in fact, tries to bargain with his supplier, suggesting that, if they want to keep him as a client, that they need to send better product and send it quickly," trial attorney and ABC News contributor Brian Buckmire said.

Henry Callander was among Luther's patients, but isn't part of the criminal complaint. His friends recommended JGL Aesthetics, and he thought he was getting his forehead treated for a fraction of the price.

"It was probably like 20% cheaper than regular Botox," Callander told ABC News. "Depending on the treatment I was doing, it was probably like $400 a treatment."

Henry Callander says his forehead blew up like "a giant bee sting" after a Botox treatment. ABC News

An attorney representing Luther did not respond to a request for comment from "Nightline."

Luther is out on bail, but could face decades in prison if the complaint leads to trial and he's found guilty. His next court date is Feb. 12.

The alleged danger isn't limited to New York -- the CDC issued a notice about counterfeit Botox and injections from individuals who were not following state or local requirements in December after 17 people across nine states suffered negative reactions.

In California, Lori Reed said she got Botox and filler treatments from a woman who she thought was a nurse for a few years because the price was right. Eventually, she alleged she had a bad reaction.

"My eyes were swollen and they were beet red," she told "Nightline." "And it has not gone away to this day."

Lori Reed had a bad reaction to Botox treatment several years ago. ABC News

Several years later, Reed said she is still dealing with the consequences, even after getting multiple procedures to reverse the damage.

"For a while, I was very self-conscious. I wouldn't even date," she told "Nightline." "I felt like I looked like a monster."

According to a civil complaint filed by 16 different women, the injector was never licensed to inject Botox. The suit has since been settled.

She was ultimately found guilty in a criminal case and is serving probation after her six-year prison sentence was suspended.

"I wanted her to reap some sort of consequences for the damage that she had done -- I expected her to do jail time," Reed said. "It turned out that she did not. So I was a little disappointed in that."