Federal resources and personnel are being deployed to the state.

A public health emergency was declared in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. Here's what that means

North Carolina became the latest state to have a public health emergency declared by U.S. health officials in response to Hurricane Helene.

In a press release on Sunday evening, the Department of Health and Human Services said its Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) was moving equipment and personnel to North Carolina to help address the "potential health impacts" of Hurricane Helene.

It comes after PHEs were previously declared for Florida and Georgia. On Thursday, major disaster declarations were approved by President Joe Biden, which unlocked federal funds for disaster assistance and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

"We will do all we can to help North Carolina officials respond to the health impacts of Hurricane Helene," HHS Secretary Becerra said in a statement. "We are working closely with state and local health authorities, as well as with our partners across the federal government, and stand ready to provide additional public health and medical support."

Communities in western North Carolina, including the city of Asheville, were hit with "catastrophic" and "historic" flooding and landslides from Helene. Gov. Roy Cooper said between 10 and 29 inches of rain fell across the state's western mountains.

A drone view shows rescue personnel working in a flooded area, following the pass of Hurricane Helene, in Asheville, N.C., Sept. 29, 2024. Marco Bello/Reuters

Water systems have been impacted and some roads have washed away, hampering the ability for officials to set up food and water distribution sites.

The PHE declaration gives the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services greater flexibility in meeting the needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries and allows the ASPR to deploy teams to support local health requests, according to the HHS.

ASPR has deployed about 200 personnel including Health Care Situational Assessment Teams to evaluate the impact on health care facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes and dialysis centers, and Disaster Medical Assistance Teams to help state and local health workers provide care.

While the immediate impacts of natural disasters -- such as hurricanes -- include injuries and deaths, there are longer-term health issues that PHEs can help address.

Natural disasters can disrupt vital health services, including dialysis and breathing machines, and affect survivors' emotional health and well-being, according to FEMA.

Flooding from hurricanes can damage sewage systems. If untreated sewage enters the drinking water supply, it could lead to widespread gastrointestinal illness. Additionally, flooding can cause mold to form, which can lead to respiratory illnesses if not removed.

HHS said it is identifying the number of Medicare beneficiaries in affected zip codes that rely on electricity-dependent medical equipment and devices, including dialysis and oxygen tanks "to help anticipate, plan for, and respond to the needs of at-risk citizens in potentially impacted areas."

This is especially important for older Americans, who are at the highest risk of health issues. Research has shown that natural disasters can worsen mortality caused by heart disease and strokes among senior citizens.

For those experiencing emotional distress related to the hurricane, the HHS Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has free crisis counseling through the Disaster Distress Helpline, which is toll-free and available 24/7 to all residents in the U.S. and its territories.

Counselors are available in more than 100 languages via third-party interpretation services when callers indicate their preferred language to the responding counselor, according to the HHS.

A PHE declaration lasts for the duration of the emergency or 90 days but can be extended by Secretary Becerra if needed.

Earlier this year, HHS issued PHEs in Texas in response to Hurricane Beryl; in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina in response to Hurricane Debby; and in Louisiana in response to Hurricane Francine.

ABC News' Michelle Stoddart and Jason Volack contributed to this report.