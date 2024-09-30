3 California firefighters seriously injured in crash responding to Hurricane Helene: Officials

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Three San Diego, California, firefighters were seriously injured in a vehicle crash on their way to assist with Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, officials confirmed.

Authorities said the crash happened early Sunday at 2:45 a.m. local time on East Highway 20 near the Texas-Louisiana border.

The three San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) personnel members are receiving medical care in Louisiana, the City of San Diego said in statement Sunday.

The injured firefighters were taken by air ambulance to Louisiana State University Hospital in Shreveport, officials said.

"Our prayers are with these three brave firefighters, their families and loved ones, as they are being treated in Louisiana," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said in a statement.

"We've seen the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene, and we know how critical it is to have water-rescue specialists responding to disasters like this one. These first responders put their own lives on the line every day, here at home and around the country when called. They embody the courage, bravery and service that defines our San Diego Fire-Rescue Department," Gloria said.

The firefighters are members of the SDFD's Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 8 and were traveling to North Carolina to assist in relief efforts from the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

The task force, which left San Diego on Friday, includes 48 people from multiple agencies, according to the statement.

The remainder of the task force team members were sent to Waskom, Texas, where they are awaiting further instructions, officials said.

"The news of this crash is devastating. We are doing everything we can to offer support to our department and those team members and their families who were part of this deployment," City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief James Gaboury said in the statement.