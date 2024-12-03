RFK Jr. wants to regulate farms and food, but may face GOP opposition

Ever since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was picked by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, he has been vocal about his plans to "Make America Healthy Again."

Kennedy has vowed to crack down on dyes in the food industry and to reduce pesticides in the farm and agriculture industry.

He has called for restrictions on ultra-processed foods as part of an initiative to address the high rates of chronic disease in the United States, and he's said more research needs to be conducted on vaccines.

Former Republican presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures as he speaks ahead of former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nov. 1, 2024. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Those plans could require him to override regulations set in place by the Food and Drug Administration or Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, and/or perhaps see new regulations put in place.

Political science experts say this may put him at odds with members of his own party, because Republicans typically advocate for fewer regulations and limited government oversight.

"I think where you would see the challenges would be on allocation of money," Shana Gadarian, a professor of political science at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University in New York, told ABC News.

"If all of a sudden HHS is now in the business of passing more regulations on the food industry, on agriculture, we might see that a Republican Senate majority and a Republican House is less interested in allocating a budget to HHS that then would be under a different leadership," she continued.

Praise from other Republicans

Despite Republican criticism of previous Democratic initiatives to tackle disease and childhood obesity, Kennedy has received praise from some Republicans.

"RFK Jr. has championed issues like healthy foods and the need for greater transparency in our public health infrastructure," Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, said in a statement earlier this month. "I look forward to learning more about his other policy positions and how they will support a conservative, pro-American agenda."

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin called Kennedy a "brilliant, courageous truth-teller whose unwavering commitment to transparency will make America a healthier nation," and Sen. Josh Hawley called Trump's decision to name him to head the HHS a "Bad day for Big Pharma!"

However, Gadarian said the support from some Republicans in the Senate may not translate to support among Republican constituents.

"We may want to separate what average people think about and know about [what Kennedy wants] and what elites in the party might have a vested interest in," Gadarian said.

For farmers and others whose bottom lines might be negatively impacted by some of Kennedy's proposed top-down policies, she said, "Those ideas of, like, removing pesticides from agriculture may actually be quite unpopular."

Republicans' distaste for regulation

Historically, the Republican party has been ideologically associated with a smaller, limited federal government.

During his January 1981 inaugural address, President Ronald Reagan stated, "Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem," espousing the belief that the government should not intervene in American lives.

If Kennedy is confirmed, there may be some culling of regulations, such as the CDC decision on vaccines health insurers are required to cover, according to Gadarian.

But his confirmation may also lead to new regulations; for example, he might weigh in on which food dyes companies are allowed to use or the use of pesticides on farms.

While it isn't yet fully clear how Kennedy could make all of his proposed changes directly through his leadership at HHS, as opposed to the Environmental Protection Agency or Department of Agriculture, he has called for restrictions on food additives, dyes and ultra-processed foods — which he could have direct influence over through the FDA.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump greet each other at a campaign event sponsored by conservative group Turning Point USA, in Duluth, Georgia, Oct. 23, 2024. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Gadarian said this is not in line with the typical conservative view on regulations, which is to generally loosen them.

"I do think that increasing regulation on businesses like agriculture and others who use pesticides -- or on the food industry -- is, in fact, against a kind of idea of limited government, of loosening regulation so businesses can do business and not be encumbered by the federal government," she said.

Robert Ravens-Seager, a professor of history and political science at American International College in Massachusetts, said he thinks the idea of Republicans being for "small" or "limited government" is a myth.

He said both Republicans and Democrats want government regulation, but they have different views on how it should be implemented.

"Once you are in the government, your dislike for government tends to diminish somewhat," he told ABC News. "I think that in a very short amount of time, you've seen a change in the Republican party. They've changed from being a party of small government [and] I think that the government that's going to be coming will be very heavy-handed."

He added that he believes Kennedy could have an impact on the messaging around food and/or agriculture by advocating for consumers to buy what he says is safe and healthy. However, Ravens-Seager is not sure to what degree the impact will be.

"I definitely believe that he will have an impact on things like food additives, food safety, and the like," Ravens-Seager said. "The food side, especially, goes against Republican orthodoxy and could make for some interesting debates, but the degree to which, on this issue in particular, he will find much support within the party seems doubtful."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, said last month he wanted to meet with Kennedy before a confirmation hearing and "educate" him about agriculture, indicating concerns about views Kennedy has expressed.

"I'm willing to have a discussion with him and find out where he's coming from," Grassley told reporters, according to Politico. "But I may have to spend a lot of time educating him about agriculture, and I'm willing to do that."

Eitan Hersh, a professor of political science at Tufts University in Massachusetts, said it's important to remember that many steps need to occur before new regulations are put in place, including Kennedy being confirmed by the Senate, new regulations being proposed and approved, potential discussion in Congress and enforcement of those regulations.

"This is all maybes, but I think that the signaling happening with putting RFK in HHS is showing some sense of priorities, and I think those priorities are not favoring, necessarily, the interest of business and protecting them from regulation," he told ABC News.

ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.