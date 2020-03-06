University of Washington moves classes online amid coronavirus concerns The school plans to reopen classrooms for the spring quarter.

Beginning Monday, the University of Washington is moving all classes online for the remainder of the quarter as concerns grow over the new coronavirus.

"In consultation with public health officials, starting Monday, March 9, classes will no longer meet in person," the university wrote in a message to students and faculty on Friday. "For the remainder of the quarter, instructors have been asked to conduct classes and/or exams remotely, as possible, until the quarter concludes on March 20."

In a separate note sent to the university community on Friday, Geoffrey S. Gottlieb, interim chair of the UW Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, wrote that a university staff member received a presumptive positive test for COVID-19.

"The employee is in self-isolation at home, and we wish them the best in their recovery," the message added.

Students walk across the University of Washington campus in Seattle, March 4, 2020. On March 6, the university said it will cancel in-person classes and have students take courses and finals remotely while the Seattle area grapples with a growing coronavirus outbreak. Andew Burton/The New York Times via Redux

The building in which the staff member works has since been closed for "appropriate cleaning until further notice," the message continued.

Victor Balta, senior director of Media Relations at the university, told ABC News the decision to move classes was made in accordance with public health agency advisories.

"As the virus is clearly spreading around the region, public health agencies have been advising folks to avoid bringing large groups of people together," Balta explained. "We felt this was a good proactive move we would take to help with the social distancing, and do our part to limit the spread in our region."

The university plans to resume "normal class operations" on March 30, when the spring quarter begins, according to a statement posted online.

The university will, however, continue consulting with public health experts to determine if classrooms should reopen by then.

"We're absolutely going to continue consulting with public health officials, our public health agency in Seattle, and our own medical experts for guidance," Balta explained. "If public health experts are encouraging us to change that, we'll adapt as necessary."

University of Washington is a public university with more than 54,000 students spready over three campuses in Seattle, Tacoma and Bothell.

While classrooms will be closed until at least March 30, campuses will remain open "to serve all those who rely on our services," according to the school's statement. This includes hospitals, clinics, dining services, residence halls and recreation and athletic facilities.

"We're not telling people to go home, we're just shifting the education process online to avoid those group gatherings," Balta said. "We're encouraging instructors to provide maximum flexibility to do what's most fair for the students as the quarter comes to a close."