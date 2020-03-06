Elbow bumps are the new handshake amid coronavirus outbreak

And so far, elbow bumps seem to be catching on as the go-to greeting.
Everyone from high-powered political leaders and health officials to professional athletes have taken on the tactic to safely say hello without making too much contact.
Vice President Mike Pence, who was appointed by the Trump administration to take the lead on the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak, set a good example of the growing trend as he arrived in Washington state to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee.
Dr. Dena Grayson, a physician and biochemist who studies pandemic threats, told ABC News she's a huge proponent of the inventive introductions.
"There's so many videos circulating all over the world of people doing the foot taps and elbow bumps and I think it's fantastic," she said. "I think elbow bumps are a great alternative to handshakes because you really can't do that right now."
While there has been some levity around the cultural shift, Grayson said it's still raising awareness for folks to practice smart, healthy habits.
"It's OK to make a joke out of it, but it serves as a good public health reminder to everyone to wash your hands avoid touching public objects with your fingers, and don't touch your face or shake hands," she explained.