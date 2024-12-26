Patient Endured 9 Years of Chemotherapy for Cancer He Never Had

The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox .

Anthony Olson wanted a career, children, a partner with whom he could hike Montana's trails. Despite the diabetes diagnosis at age 4, the anemia, the kidney transplant that failed at age 29, the dialysis, he clung to those dreams. He attended community college and later moved from his parents' house in Helena to study accounting at Montana Tech in Butte. He thought he might live a nearly normal life.