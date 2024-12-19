Ex-Wife of Ambushed Doc Arrested; Gender-Affirming Care Suit; COVID Testing Scheme

has been arrested for the crime along with four other suspects. (People)

A 20-year-old student is suing multiple California healthcare providers and hospitals alleging she was wrongly diagnosed with gender dysphoria and "fast-tracked" to puberty blockers, sex hormones, and surgery. (NBC News)

A man sued Hartgrove Hospital in Chicago, alleging he was sexually assaulted at the behavioral health facility as a young boy. (ABC Chicago)

A federal judge in Texas has dismissed a lawsuit accusing a hospital of allowing unlicensed foreign physicians to perform surgeries. (Becker's Hospital Review)

Pennsylvania doctor Kenneth Fox, DO, was charged with illegally distributing buprenorphine/naloxone (Suboxone) from a basement office after being fired from Jefferson Health. (6ABC Action News)

A school nurse in Florida was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. (WESH)

Florida nurse Trenton Duckworth was arrested for allegedly stealing a credit card and forging a $5,000 check to himself from his patient. (FOX 13)

Nebraska physician Troy Dillon, DO, who was found guilty of committing lewd acts on children and recording a woman without her consent, had his medical license revoked. (KETV)

Texas anesthesiologist Jeffrey Colvin, MD, was found guilty of inappropriately touching an employee during an exam. (KCBD)

A New York couple is suing Connecticut fertility clinics and a doctor for allegedly destroying three frozen embryos. (WTNH)

New Jersey nurse Andre Angus has been charged with inappropriately touching several patients under his care. (MyCentralJersey.com)

A California hospital will pay $10.25 million to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to federal insurers for medically unnecessary inpatient hospital admissions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Texas physician Mark Mazzare, MD, pleaded guilty to his role in a $5.5 million COVID-19 testing scheme, according to the DOJ.

California physician Victor Contreras, MD, was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for his role in a $3 million Medicare scheme involving unnecessary hospice services, federal prosecutors announced.

Massachusetts physician Rahim Shafa, MD, was sentenced to 3 years in prison for his role in a scheme that involved implanting patients with naltrexone and disulfiram pellets that weren't approved in the U.S., according to federal prosecutors.