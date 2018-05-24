1st photos purporting to show demolition of North Korean nuclear site unveiled

May 24, 2018, 5:45 PM ET
PHOTO: North Koreas nuclear test center was completely dismantled in this undated photo released by North Koreas Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, May 24, 2018. KCNA/Reuters
North Korea's nuclear test center was completely dismantled in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, May 24, 2018.

Photos released by North Korean state media purporting to show the demolition of North Korea's nuclear test site earlier Thursday.

Interested in North Korea?

Add North Korea as an interest to stay up to date on the latest North Korea news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
North Korea
Add Interest

The purported demolition was carried out in front of foreign journalists deep in the mountains in the northeast portion of North Korea, according to The Associated Press.

North Korea says it dismantled nuclear test site: Reports

President Trump 'dictated every word' of letter to Kim Jong Un canceling summit

PHOTO: North Koreas nuclear test center was completely dismantled in this undated photo released by North Koreas Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, May 24, 2018. KCNA/Reuters
North Korea's nuclear test center was completely dismantled in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, May 24, 2018.

Journalists from around the world flew from Beijing to Wonsan, on the east coast of North Korea, Tuesday and were taken on a long journey to the nuclear site near the village of Punggye-ri.

North Korean state media previously reported the dismantlement process would involve "collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts" and that foreign media were invited to cover the event to show the process in a "transparent manner."

Comments