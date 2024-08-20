2 Americans among missing passengers from sunken superyacht

Some of the 15 others rescued are either recovering or have now left hospital.

LONDON -- Two Americans are among those still missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily on Monday, ABC News has confirmed.

Christopher and Neda Morvillo are among six people still unaccounted for who were aboard the U.K.-flagged Bayesian vessel which sank during a violent storm.

Morvillo is a partner at law firm Clifford Chance and represented the yacht’s owner -- British tech tycoon Mike Lynch -- in his recent fraud case brought by Hewlett Packard. Morvillo is a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Rescue personnel operate on boats on the sea near the scene where a luxury yacht sank, off the coast of Porticello, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, Italy, August 20, 2024. Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

The search resumed Tuesday morning for the six people missing from the Bayesian. Among the bodies that may be trapped inside the vessel are those of Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.

Some of the 15 people who were rescued are either still recovering or have now left hospital.

ABC News’ Aicha El Hammar, Phoebe Natanson and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.