Over 2,000 people feared dead after flooding in Libya, official says

One of the worst hit areas has been declared a disaster zone.

More than 2,000 people are believed to have died in devastating floods in eastern Libya, the country's military spokesman said in a press conference on Monday.

Authorities have declared the city of Derna, the worst hit area, a disaster zone. Officials said the city has become inaccessible as electricity and communications have been cut off.

The spokesman also said 1,200 people were injured in heavy floods in Derma.

The cities of Al Marj, Susah, Shahat and Al Bayda also have several people who died, an official said.

"Entire neighborhoods have been wiped out…with their residents," Libya's head of military said.

Mediterranean storm Daniel is behind the widespread flooding in the North African nation as it swept away entire neighborhoods and destroyed homes in several coastal towns, according to The Associated Press.

A view of vehicles piled up along the side of a coastal road in the eastern city of Derna, about 290 km east of Benghazi, in the wake of the Mediterranean storm "Daniel," Sept. 11, 2023. Press Office of Libyan Prime/AFP via Getty Images

"I am deeply saddened by the severe impact of [Storm] Daniel on the country and have tasked an emergency response team to prepare to support local authorities and partners in the region," Georgette Gagnon, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Libya, posted on social media.

Gagnon said early reports showed the storm damaged dozens of cities and villages in the area.

Destroyed vehicles and damaged buildings in the eastern city of Benghazi in the wake of the Mediterranean storm "Daniel", Sept. 11, 2023. Press Office of Libyan Prime/AFP via Getty Images

"I call on all local, national and international partners to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected at this difficult time," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In 24 hours, over 16 inches of rain fell in the city of Bayda, Libya’s National Center of Meteorology reported, according to the flood tracking website Floodlist.

"We are in close contact with the United Nations and with authorities in Libya to determine how quickly we can bring assistance to where it is most needed," the U.S. Embassy in Libya posted on X.

Daniel is forecast to bring rain and bad weather to west Egypt on Monday, according to The AP.

Last week, the storm hammered the southeastern Mediterranean, killing at least 26 people in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, according to The Washington Post.