3 dead as Marine helicopter crashes in Australia during training, officials say

At least three U.S. military personnel were killed on Sunday when a Marine helicopter crashed during a training exercise off the northern coast of Australia, U.S. officials said.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey was carrying 23 service members when it went down at about 9:30 a.m. near the Tiwi Islands, in the Northern Territory of Australia, officials with the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin said in a statement.

This picture shows a general view of the Emergency & Trauma Center of the Royal Darwin Hospital in Darwin on August 27, 2023, as rescue work in progress to transport those injured in the US Osprey military aircraft crash at a remote island north of Australia's mainland. David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

Five other service members were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition, the statement said.

The Osprey had been transporting troops as part of a "routine training exercise" in support of Exercise Predators Run, a joint military exercise, officials said.

Recovery efforts were ongoing, officials said. The cause of the crash had not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.