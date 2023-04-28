3 dead, 1 injured after 2 US Army helicopters crash during training flight in Alaska: Officials

Two Apaches returning from a training mission collided and crashed near Healy.

Three soldiers were killed and one has been injured after two Army helicopters crashed during training over Alaska on Thursday, officials said.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said two AH-64 Apache helicopters returning from a training mission collided and crashed near Healy.

Two of the soldiers were declared dead at the scene and another died while en route to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the base said. The fourth soldier is being treated at the hospital for injuries.

The helicopters were from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion's 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, officials said.

"This is an incredible loss for these soldiers' families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division," Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them."

"The Fort Wainwright community is one of the tightest military communities I've seen in my 32 years of service," Eifler added. "I have no doubt they will pull together during this exceptional time of need and provide comfort to our families of our fallen."

Fort Wainwright's Emergency Assistance Center has been activated for support, and people can call 907-353-4452, officials said.

The incident is being investigated. Healy is about 110 miles southwest of Fairbanks by vehicle.

In March, nine service members died after two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission in Trigg County, Kentucky, an Army official said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Peter Charalambous, Victoria Arancio, Kevin Shalvey and Jaclyn Lee contributed to this report.