Instructors from Cornell College in Iowa were visiting a partner institution.

4 instructors from Iowa college injured in China in 'horrifying attack': Governor

Four professors from Cornell College in Iowa were injured in a "serious incident" while overseas in China, the university said in a statement Monday.

The incident took place in a public park in Jilin City, China, on Sunday, according to the statement.

Cornell College has a partnership with Beihua University and the professors were accompanied by a local faculty member when the incident occurred, the university said.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement on X Monday, saying she's been in contact with Iowa’s federal delegation and the state department "in response to this horrifying attack."

"Please pray for their full recovery, safe return, and their families here at home," Reynolds wrote.

Cornell College is a private liberal arts college in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.