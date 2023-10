A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has shaken Afghanistan again.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has shaken Western Afghanistan, just days after a quakes of the same magnitude left more than 1,200 dead.

The quake struck 28 kilometers (17.39 miles) Northwest of Herāt, Afghanistan, according to the United States Geological Survey, which monitors worldwide earthquakes.

