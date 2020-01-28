7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes north of Jamaica A 7.7 magnitude earthquake is on the high end of the Richter Scale.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred north of Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon. The epicenter was located in the Caribbean Sea about 83 miles north of Montego Bay, the capital of St. James, according to USGS.

It was a relatively strong but shallow quake with a depth of about 6 miles. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake is at the high end of the Richter Scale.

