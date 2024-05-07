American detained in Moscow after allegedly climbing into children's library, local news reports

William Russell Nycum had been living with friends, REN TV reported.

ByKevin Shalvey
May 7, 2024, 4:38 AM

LONDON -- An American visiting Russia was arrested after allegedly climbing into a children’s library in Moscow, a local television station reported.

William Russel Nycum had been living with friends when he was detained on May 3, REN TV, a local station, reported on Monday.

Nycum allegedly climbed into the library and began to undress after drinking with his friends at a bar, the station reported.

The station published a video that it said showed Nycum near the library, along with photos that it said showed his belongings inside the library. One photo appeared to show a shattered window.

The station also published a photo that appeared to show Nycum’s visa to enter Russia.

A U.S. soldier was separately detained in Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday on charges of criminal misconduct, according to the U.S. Army.

ABC News' Ellie Kaufman contributed to this story.

