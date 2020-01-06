1 American killed, 2 injured in attack while driving in Mexico The victim killed was reportedly a teenager.

One American citizen was killed and two others injured during an attack just south of the Texas border in Tamaulipas, Mexico, on Saturday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

"We are providing them all appropriate consular assistance. We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into this brutal attack," the spokesperson said.

News of the death comes after the U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas province, issued a series of security alerts last Thursday and Friday because of violence in the area including gunfights and blockades on major highways. The consulate urged U.S. citizens to notify family and friends of safety, monitor local media for updates and avoid public places.

The attack was on an American family returning to the U.S. after a holiday visit to Mexico, the Associated Press reported, and their car reportedly had Oklahoma state license plates.

The victim who was killed was a 13-year-old, according to the AP.

This attack comes months after a separate, deadly ambush in Mexico that left nine U.S. citizens, including six children, dead in Chihuahua state.