An American tourist was kidnapped on Tuesday evening while visiting Uganda's most popular national park, officials said.

A group of unidentified armed men ambushed tourists in the Queen Elizabeth National Park in southwest Uganda and abducted an American, along with the Ugandan driver, according to a statement from Ugandan government spokesman Ofwono Opondo. Four other tourists of unknown nationalities were left abandoned and have been found unharmed.

A joint operation by Ugandan police, armed forces and wildlife authorities is underway to locate and rescue them, Opondo said.

The U.S. Embassy in Uganda nor the Ugandan Wildlife Authority immediately responded to ABC News' requests for comment Wednesday.