A$AP Rocky's trial in Sweden set to begin for assault charges related to street fight

A$AP Rocky’s trial in Sweden is set to begin on Tuesday after the rapper was charged with assault last week for his involvement in a fight that broke out in the streets of Stockholm on June 30.

The American rapper’s trial is expected to span three days, and, according to prosecutors, those who were allegedly injured in the fight will testify and new footage of the altercation will be played in court.

The rapper's attorney, Slobodan Jovicic, reiterated his argument that his client was acting in self-defense, telling ABC News on Thursday that while the decision to charge him was "expected," A$AP Rocky is in "disbelief" and feeling "very disappointed because now it is black and white."

The fight, part of which was captured on video, took place while the rapper was in Stockholm during the European leg of his tour.

Performers Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, who were with the rapper that night and also involved in the fight, also were charged.

A$AP Rocky's case has sparked outrage in the hip-hop community and in Hollywood, prompting several rappers, including Tyler the Creator, SchoolBoy Q and Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi to vow that they will not perform in Sweden.

President Donald Trump, who also vowed to help, lashed out at Sweden on Twitter last Thursday following news that rapper will be charged.

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Swedish Ambassador to the U.S. Karin Olofsdotter addressed the case following Trump’s tweets, writing on Twitter that Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has emphasized "the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts."

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven have explained and emphasised the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts. In Sweden everyone is equal before the law. The Government is not allowed, and will not attempt, to influence legal proceedings. — Karin Olofsdotter (@OlofsdotterK) July 26, 2019

"In Sweden everyone is equal before the law. The Government is not allowed, and will not attempt, to influence legal proceedings," she added.

A$AP Rocky, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained since July 2. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

ABC News' Aicha El Hammar Castano contributed to this report.