Astonishing video shows daring smash-and-grab raid in London jewelry store The dramatic robbery took place on October 25 of last year.

LONDON -- A man in London has been sentenced to ten years in jail for his part in a daring a smash-and-grab raid at a jewelry store, with the police sharing dramatic footage of the robbery.

The video shows the moment a black Range Rover plows through the front of the jewelry store in Shepherds Bush, London, on Oct. 25, 2019.

With the store's front windows smashed, three masked individuals exit the vehicle then proceed to break the casings with what appear to be large sledgehammers. The robbers ransack the store, putting jewelry into bags as onlookers are left stunned.

But as the suspects attempt to flee the scene of the crime, members of the public are seen gathering outside, and one of them prevents the robbers from leaving the store by waving what appears to be a large pole. The robbers are then forced to smash through another door using a hammer, leaving the Range Rover at the scene.

The smash and grab robbery rook place in Shepherds Bush, London, on Oct. 25 2019. Metropolitan Police

Although the trio is seen on the video escaping the store, one of them, Ben Wegener, was collared outside by members of the public and was arrested at the scene.

The other two suspects managed to escape and are still at large.

Wegener, 34, pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, dangerous driving, criminal damage and receiving stolen goods in November, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Jan. 16.

Detective Constable Sam Weller, who led the investigation into the robbery, said that it was "sheer luck" nobody was hurt in the incident.

Ben Wagener, 34, was sentenced to 10 years in jail for his part in the robbery. Metropolitan Police

“This was a reckless robbery committed in front of shoppers on a busy high street," Weller said in a statement. "It was sheer luck that no one was seriously injured when the vehicle smashed through the shop front, and the shop owner and customers were threatened with serious violence when the robbers where inside."

"The raid was thwarted by members of the public who chased down and held Wegener as he tried to escape. This was a terrifying incident for the victims and everyone who witnessed it unfold," he added.

The Metropolitan Police are now urging anyone with information about the other two individuals involved to come forward as they seek to identify them.