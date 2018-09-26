Beluga whale stranded in the River Thames

LONDON — Sep 26, 2018, 6:40 AM ET
A beluga whale has been spotted stranded in the River Thames in London.

The whale, nicknamed Benny, was first spotted on Tuesday by ecologist Dave Andrews, who posted a video of the whale on Twitter, SkyNews said.

Scientists are concerned over Benny’s future if the whale is unable to find his way back out to sea and to the Artic, where the whales live.

Rescue teams are on standby, according to The Daily Telegraph.

