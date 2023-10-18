As Israel battles Hamas, Biden begins diplomatic visit with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

President Joe Biden arrived on Wednesday in Israel, as his administration seeks to both show unwavering support for an ally at war and also to attempt to slow movement toward a broader escalation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Biden on the runway as he stepped off Air Force One in Tel Aviv. The two embraced and shared words before continuing on to a waiting convoy of vehicles.

U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The extraordinary wartime visit comes as The White House attempts to maintain relationships with two allies in crisis, Israel and Ukraine.

Just as when Biden visited Kyiv in February, Biden arrives in Tel Aviv in close proximity to active fighting. About 44 miles away, along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, both Hamas and Israel have been fighting since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, attacking villages and killing more than a thousand civilians.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.