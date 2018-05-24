'Billions' in treasure found on 18th century shipwreck to be displayed in Colombia

May 24, 2018, 2:31 PM ET
This November 2015 photo released Monday, May 21, 2018, by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution shows ceramic jars and other items from the 300-year-old shipwreck of the Spanish galleon San Jose on the floor of the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Colombia. New details about the discovery were released Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government. Experts believe the ship's treasure is worth billions of dollars today.

Billions of dollars worth of treasure and spoils from an 18th century shipwreck, found by a robotic submarine, will be put on display in Colombia.

The wreck of the Spanish ship called San Jose was found in 2015 off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia, according to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

Often called the "holy grail of shipwrecks," WHOI said the search uncovered treasure including gold, silver and emeralds on the ship, which was sunk in 1708 during the War of Spanish Succession.

To find the wreck, a team led by Maritime Archaeology Consultants utilized an underwater robot called the REMUS 6000.

"The REMUS 6000 was the ideal tool for the job, since it’s capable of conducting long-duration missions over wide areas," said WHOI engineer and expedition leader Mike Purcell.

The newfound treasure will be displayed in a new museum built by the Colombian Government, according to a statement. The exhibit will include other artifacts from the ship such as cannons and ceramics.

