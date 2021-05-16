Bleacher collapse in Jerusalem leaves 2 dead, over 160 injured

At least two people were killed, including a child, and dozens were injured Sunday when a bleacher sitting people for Shavuot prayers collapsed in Jerusalem, authorities said.

The incident is not connected with the ongoing fighting between Israel and Gaza, according to officials.

A police spokesperson said 650 worshippers were in the synagogue located in the Givat Ze'ev settlement for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said that the grandstand that seated some of the worshipers collapsed. Security footage showed people falling on top of each other.

As of Sunday at 3:15 p.m. ET, two people had died -- a 40-year-old worshiper and a 12-year-old worshiper, officials said. There were 167 people injured as of Sunday afternoon, five of whom were in critical condition and 10 who were moderately wounded, the officials said.

The bleacher collapse comes more than two weeks after 45 Jewish pilgrims were crushed to death on Israel's Mount Meron in a stampede in a narrow passageway during annual celebrations at the burial site of a Jewish sage.