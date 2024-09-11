Blinken lands in Kyiv amid Ukraine push for long-range missile strike permission

Ukrainian leaders want to use U.S. weapons deeper inside Russia.

LONDON -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday morning as Ukrainian leaders pressed for U.S. permission to use American-made long-range weapons against targets inside Russia.

America's top diplomat was accompanied by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The pair are scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "senior Ukrainian government officials," according to a State Department statement.

Blinken will "discuss continued support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's aggression and how to ensure Ukraine can thrive militarily, economically, and democratically in the long term," it added.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrive at Kyiv train station Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Leon Neal/AP

Restrictions on Ukraine's use of American long-range weapons is one of the most pressing issues for Blinken during the visit.

Kyiv has long been advocating for U.S. permission to strike military targets within Russian borders, including airfields that are key to Moscow's long-range missile campaign against Ukrainian cities.

"We continue to persuade our partners at all levels about long-range capabilities," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Russia can avoid seeking peace only as much as the world avoids making strong decisions aimed at Russia's defeat. Long-range capabilities are one of those key, strategic decisions."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy are greeted as they arrive at the train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists at a Wednesday briefing that he expects the U.S. to give its permission.

"Most likely, of course, all these decisions have already been made," he said, as quoted by the state-run Tass agency.

Blinken is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 p.m. ET.

ABC News' Tanya Stukalova and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.