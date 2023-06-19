Blinken to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, State Department says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, according to an official with the U.S. Department of State.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The meeting comes amid soaring tensions between the United States and China.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, according to an official with the U.S. Department of State.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.