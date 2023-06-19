Blinken to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, State Department says

The meeting comes amid soaring tensions between the United States and China.

ByLauren Minore, Karson Yiu, and Morgan Winsor
June 19, 2023, 4:22 AM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, according to an official with the U.S. Department of State.

