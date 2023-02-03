LIVE UPDATES
Chinese balloon live updates: Secretary of state postpones China trip over controversy
China claims the balloon flying over the country is civilian in nature.
U.S. officials say a massive surveillance balloon believed to be from China and seen above Montana is being tracked as it flies over the continental United States.
"The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement on Thursday. "NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] continues to track and monitor it closely."
China's foreign ministry has claimed it is a civilian balloon used for meteorological purposes, but U.S. politicians, many on the right, are already demanding President Joe Biden shoot it down.
Top headlines:
While Blinken trip postponed, sources say China’s statements going over well
While Secretary of State Blinken's planned trip to China has been postponed, according to a U.S. official, sources at the State Department say China's public statements are going over well and that they're pleased with what they perceive as a conciliatory tone.
China's foreign affairs ministry called the balloon a civilian airship used "mainly meteorological purposes." The ministry said the balloon's course deviated from its original path and it "regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace."
-ABC News' Shannon Crawford
Balloon is at an altitude of 60,000 feet: U.S. official
A U.S. official said Friday the balloon was at an altitude of 60,000 feet, which is why officials have said it’s not a threat to civilian aviation that maxes out at lower altitudes.
The official also said the balloon does appear to have some maneuverability, meaning it's not just drifting through the sky.
--ABC News' Luis Martinez
Biden doesn’t take any questions about balloon as he talks economy
President Biden declined to take any questions about what U.S. officials call a Chinese surveillance balloon as he discussed the latest jobs report on Friday morning.
"If you want to ask me a question about the economy, but I'm not going to answer any questions about anything else because you never will cover this," Biden said.
Reporters shouted several questions about the balloon as Biden exited the South Court Auditorium but he didn't stop to answer them.
Pentagon to hold press briefing at noon
Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder will conduct an on-camera press briefing at noon on Friday as the Biden administration faces questions about what U.S. officials call a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the U.S.
Ryder said in a statement Thursday that the government was tracking the balloon and that it didn't present a military threat.
"Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information," Ryder said.