Body found in Rio Grand buoy barrier, Mexico says

The person's cause of death and nationality were unknown, officials said.

A body was found among the lines of buoys placed in the Rio Grande to stop migrants from traveling into the United States, officials in Mexico said Wednesday.

Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had been notified by the Texas Department of Public Safety of the death on Tuesday afternoon. Members of "Grupos Beta," an aid group run by Mexico's National Institute of Migration, were spearheading the efforts to recover the body, officials said.

"So far, the cause of death and nationality of the person is unknown," Mexican officials said.

Migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico walk along large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio Grande Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Eric Gay/AP

Ministry officials repeated the Mexican government's condemnation of the buoys, calling them a "violation of our sovereignty."

"We express our concern about the impact on the human rights and personal safety of migrants that these state policies will have, which go in the opposite direction to the close collaboration between our country and the federal government of the United States," officials said in a statement said.

Workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Eric Gay/AP

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott over the use of the floating barriers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.