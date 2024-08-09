Botswana declares holiday after Letsile Tebogo's historic Olympics 200-meter win

LONDON -- Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has declared a public holiday Friday in honor of sprinter Letsile Tebogo's win in the men's 200 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tebogo raced to gold in a dazzling performance that stunned a global audience; crossing the finish line in a time of 19.46 seconds as Team USA's Kenny Bednarek took silver in 19.62 seconds, and American world champion Noah Lyles earned bronze in 19.70.

The 21-year-old sprinter shattered Botswana's 200-meter national record, which previously stood at 19.50, and making history as the southern African nation's first Olympic gold medalist.

Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, celebrates after winning gold in the men's 200-meter final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

He also made history as the first African to win a gold medal in the men's 200 meters in the history of the Olympic Games.

In an announcement on Friday, Masisi declared an "afternoon day-off" for all Batswana and residents of the southern African nation, in what he called a "fitting tribute" to Tebogo, dubbed "Botswana's sensation."

"The president underscores, recognizes and acknowledges Letsile' s performance and achievement as markedly outstanding, and deserving of the nation to pause and celebrate him in a most unique, appropriate and responsible manner, that will be etched in the annals of the history of the Republic," said Masisi.

Ecstatic fans watching across Botswana -- a nation with a population of 2.6 million -- and the diaspora erupted in cheers as the young sprinter claimed gold, with videos posted on social media showing fans celebrating the historic moment into the night draped in Botswana's blue, white and black flag.

"I was happy," Tebogo said at the post-race press conference when asked whether he felt any pressure to represent Africa in the 200 meters. "I wasn't under any pressure of getting a medal. All that was important for us was seeing more Africans into the final"

Tebogo revealed he lost his mother, Elizabeth Seratiwa, in May following a short illness. Tebogo dedicated his Olympic victory to her, displaying her date of birth etched into his spikes for the cameras at the finish line.

"I believe she would be one of the happiest people on the planet," Tebogo said at a press conference after the win. "Because she believed in me, and I had so much doubt for myself."

Gold medalist Botswana's Letsile Tebogo shows his shoe to the camera reading the date of birth of his late mother as he celebrates after wining the men's 200m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Aug. 8, 2024. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Tebogo, who made his debut at the 2021 World Athletics Relays in Chorzow, Poland, made history in 2023 as he became the first African to win a medal in the 100 meters at the world championships -- finishing second to Lyles.

"I'm just an African boy on a mission to take Afrika to the world," Tebogo wrote in a post on Facebook last year.

"Letsile Tebogo congratulations," Noah Lyles, who revealed he ran the race with COVID-19 after having been diagnosed with the illness Tuesday, wrote on X. "I know you have had a very rough year off the track and despite that you overcame it all!"