Brexit crisis: Scottish court says Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament is unlawful

Sep 11, 2019, 11:26 AM ET
PHOTO: In this handout photo provided by the House of Commons, Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during his first Prime Ministers Questions, in the House of Commons in London, Sept. 4, 2019. PlayJessica Taylor/House of Commons via AP
WATCH A who's who guide to Brexit

Scotland's highest court dealt British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a new setback Wednesday when it ruled his five-week suspension of Parliament, known as prorogation, unlawful.

Interested in Brexit?

Add Brexit as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Brexit news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Brexit
Add Interest

Agreeing with observers and critics that prorogation was an effort to avoid scrutiny of his plan for a no-deal Brexit, the court unanimously decided Johnson’s suspension “had the purpose of stymying Parliament.

The new ruling accuses Johnson of misleading the queen to act unlawfully when he asked her to sign off on prorogation. Although a London court ruled last week that the suspension was constitutional, Scottish judges reversed that decision.

PHOTO: Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Pimlico Primary school in London, July 10, 2019, with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to meet staff and students. Toby Melville/AP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Pimlico Primary school in London, July 10, 2019, with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to meet staff and students.
(MORE: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he'd 'rather be dead in a ditch' than delay Brexit)

Despite declaring the House of Commons’ recess “null and of no effect,” the Scottish court did not issue an injunction ordering Parliament to return to Westminster. The chief judge said the court would defer a decision that would force members of Parliament to come back to work. The U.K.’s Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the government next week.

Anti-Brexit politicians, including the more than 75 MPs who brought the case to the Scottish court, celebrated the decision. Scottish National Party (SNP) MP Joanna Cherry said that her side “feels utterly vindicated and confident.”

(MORE: Queen approves UK government's request to suspend Parliament during crucial Brexit period)

Ed Davey, the deputy leader of the pro-Remain Liberal Democrat party, told the BBC that Johnson may have to resign if he misled the queen.

Johnson’s government, however, is fighting back. His spokesperson said Johnson would not call back Parliament before the Supreme Court hears the appeal on Sept. 17.

(MORE: Brexit saga's key players: A guide to the central political figures)

The government is facing further backlash over accusations of questioning the court’s impartiality after a Johnson ally told The Sun newspaper, “The legal activists choose the Scottish courts for a reason.”

Scotland voted heavily in 2016 to remain in the European Union.