Canada to make announcement on assault weapons ban after mass shooting in Nova Scotia The country is "committed to strengthening gun control," said PM Justin Trudeau.

Canada's government will make an announcement on banning military-style assault weapons "in the coming days," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

"We have long committed to strengthening gun control in this country, including banning military-style assault weapons," Trudeau said at a press briefing. "There is no need in Canada for guns designed to kill the largest amount of people, in the shortest amount of time."

He said measures to strengthen gun control were ready to go before parliament was suspended on March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[It's] something on which there is a large consensus by Canadians who want to see less violence and fewer deaths from gun violence in this country," Trudeau said.

AR-15 semi-automatic guns are on display for sale, June 17, 2016, in Springville, Utah. George Frey/Getty Images

The comments came in response to a reporter's question at a press briefing on a Canadian armed forces helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.

According to a report in the Globe and Mail newspaper, the Canadian government plans to ban assault-style weapons including the Ruger Mini-14, the AR-15, and similar firearms that have been used in mass shootings in the U.S.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after the deadliest shooting rampage in Canadian history.

On April 18 and 19, at least 22 people were killed in a mass shooting in Nova Scotia. Canadian law enforcement officials said 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman allegedly targeted his former partner during the killing spree, which took place at six sites and destroyed several properties. Investigators said some of the other victims, including Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Heidi Stevenson, were randomly killed.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers prepare to take a suspect into custody at a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, April 19, 2020. Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press via AP

Last year New Zealand banned all military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles after a deadly shooting killed more than 50.

ABC News' Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.