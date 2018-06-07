Car crashes into US Embassy gates in South Korea's capital

A car crashed into the gate of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, police said Thursday.

South Korean police told ABC News the driver was not drunk but declined to share further details about the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the driver is a 48-year-old man who allegedly told police he drove into the U.S. Embassy gate because he has "stories related to North Korea" and wants to "seek asylum in the United States."

The driver claimed he was a government employee, according to Yonhap. A woman who was in the passenger seat of the car was reportedly transported to a local hospital.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.