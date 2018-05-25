3 in critical condition after IED detonated at restaurant in Canada

Three people were in critical condition as at least 15 were injured when an improvised explosive device was detonated at a restaurant in Canada.

The explosion occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time, according to authorities in Mississauga, a city immediately southwest of Toronto.

The three individuals listed in critical condition were taken to a trauma center in Toronto, police said.

Peel Regional Police said on Twitter that they're currently looking for two male suspects who fled the scene.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

One suspect was described as 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, stocky, mid-20s, light skin and he was wearing blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie and a baseball cap. His face was covered with a black cloth.

The other suspect was described as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, fair skin, thin and he was wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie, a gray T-shirt and dark-colored skate shoes. His face was covered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please contact (905) 453-2121 or 12CIB at ext. 1233 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.