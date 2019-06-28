David Ortiz shooting: one of the 'masterminds' arrested, police say

A man police say was one of the masterminds behind the shooting of former Boston Red Sox baseball star David Ortiz has been arrested, the Dominican Republic National Police announced today.

The suspect was named as Victor Hugo Gomez, who police last week said was a convicted drug dealer who allegedly associated with a number of the individuals involved in the shooting while serving time in prison. Police said that Gomez had intended to target his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez, and said that Ortiz was the victim of mistaken identity.

KTRK

"National Police have arrested Victor Hugo Gomez, one of the masterminds of the attack that injured the former baseball player David Ortiz," the police tweeted.

#Preliminar Policía Nacional apresa a Victor Hugo Gómez, señalado como uno de los autores intelectuales de ataque donde resultó herido el ex pelotero David Ortiz. #PolicíaRD



Más detalles en las próximas horas. — Policía Nacional República Dominicana (@PoliciaRD) June 28, 2019

Gomez had a business relationship with Fernandez that turned sour after he blamed his cousin for getting him jailed, Dominican authorities said. Fernandez was seated at the same table as the Red Sox slugger known as ‘Big Papi’ at the time of the shooting on June 9.

After being shot and collapsing at the bar as a crowd of patrons scattered at the sound of gunfire, Ortiz underwent surgery at a Santo Domingo hospital. During the operation, doctors removed parts of his small and large intestines and liver.

KTRK

He was then flown to Boston in an air ambulance jet chartered by the Red Sox and underwent a second surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Gomez's last known location was the United States, according to Dominican police, where he is wanted for his alleged role in drug trafficking. He was already well known by U.S. authorities, having been charged In March 2019 as part of a drug trafficking sting in Houston entitled "Operation Wrecking Ball," according to authorities.

Last week Dominican officials said they had no record of Gomez having returned to the Dominican Republic.

It was not immediately clear whether Gomez had retained a defense attorney in the Dominican Republic, and authorities there did not provide reporters with any contact information for a legal representative for the jailed man.