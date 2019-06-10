Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been shot at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic, according to his father.

The bullet exited Ortiz's body and he is currently in surgery at a local hospital, police said. The hospital confirmed to ABC News that he is currently stable, but the surgery would take over an hour.

An investigation into the shooting has been opened, but police said in a brief statement they do not believe the motive was robbery.

"They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," Leo Ortiz told ESPN via telephone from the Dominican Republic.

"At the moment, everything is confusing. I'm trying to find out where they took my son," Ortiz's father added.

The slugger was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and is not just one of the biggest baseball players in the countries' rich history of the sport, but one of its most well-known celebrities overall.

The shooting took place at a nightclub in the nation's capital, according to ESPN.

"Our thoughts are with David Ortiz, who is reportedly hospitalized after being shot in his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic," MLB tweeted on its official account.

Ortiz, 43, won three World Series -- in 2004, 2007 and 2013 -- and was one of the biggest pieces of breaking the so-called curse of the Boston Red Sox.

Lovingly known as "Big Papi," he was a 10-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger winner and finished in the top 5 in MVP voting five times. He was also the World Series MVP in 2013.

Ortiz walked away from baseball in 2016, still at the top of his game. He hit .315 and led the league in doubles and runs batted in, but stayed fast in his decision to walk away announced months earlier.

He finished with 541 career home runs, 17th all-time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.