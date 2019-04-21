At least 40 people were killed and hundreds more injured as several churches and hotels were rocked by simultaneous explosions on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, according to media reports.

Six explosions took place in three Christian churches and three hotels, according to The Associated Press. A Colombo National Hospital official told ABC News at least 40 people were killed and 300 were wounded.

One of the churches struck by the attack was St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, which is located about an hour north of the country's capital of Colombo. The church posted photos of the attack on its Facebook page and pleaded for relatives to "come and help if your family members are there."

(St. Sebastian's Church) An explosion rocked St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

St. Anthony's Shrine, a Catholic church in Colombo, was also attacked, according to the AP.

Buddhism is the most common religion in Sri Lanka. National Christian Evangelical Alliance of Sri-Lanka documented the growing number of attacks on Christians in 2018, saying there were 67 from January to September.

Sri Lanka has been at times one of the most dangerous locations in the world for terrorist attacks. A civil war that raged for decades between the ruling government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam -- known colloquially as the Tamil Tigers or LTTE -- officially ended in 2009, but some conflict has continued. As many as 100,000 people were killed in the civil war from 1982 to 2009, according to the U.N.

The U.K. government warns travelers of the risks posed by those visiting the country.

"Terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka can’t be ruled out," the government advises on its website. "Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners."

The U.S. lists Sri Lanka as a Level 1 country, the lowest travel warning.

The country was also divided by a constitutional crisis at the end of 2018 when Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was removed by the country's president in October, only to later be reinstated in December.