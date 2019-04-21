From the White House to the Vatican, world leaders condemned the string of bombings that killed more than 200 people in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday as many of the victims were in churches celebrating one of most important holidays in the Christian faith.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his condolences with the Sri Lankan brethren while strongly condemning the horrific attacks that wounded another 450 people.

"Strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday resulting in precious lives lost & hundreds injured. My profound condolences go to our Sri Lankan brethren. Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief," he tweeted.

I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) April 21, 2019

(Chamila Karunarathne/AP) A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 21, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered "heartfelt condolences" to the people of Sri Lanka, pledging that the U.S. stands "ready to help."

138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

The coordinated bombings at eight locations left at least 207 people dead. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and at least three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks.

The outpouring of support came from all over the world.

Prime Minister of India Chowkidar Narendra Modi tweeted: "There is no place for such barbarism in our region," adding that "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka."

Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2019

Pope Francis expressed "sadness" over the attacks while delivering his Easter Sunday Mass at the Vatican and prayed for those who were killed and injured.

(Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP/Getty Images) Sri Lankan security personnel walk past debris outside Zion Church following an explosion in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, April 21, 2019.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama described the series of coordinated bombings as an "attack on humanity."

"On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka," Obama tweeted.

The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 21, 2019

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the attacks as "truly appalling" and urged people to "stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear."

The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time.



We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 21, 2019

(Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP/Getty Images) Sri Lankan hospital workers transport a body on a trolley at a hospital morgue following an explosion at a church in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, April 21, 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that he is "deeply saddened" by the attacks.

We are deeply saddened by the terrorist attacks against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka. We firmly condemn these odious acts. We stand by the people of Sri Lanka and our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the victims on this Easter Sunday. https://t.co/NytqQP9aE7 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 21, 2019

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, expressed the "horror and sadness" he felt upon learning of the bombings, three of which occurred at Christian churches.

It was with horror and sadness that I heard of the bombings in #SriLanka costing the lives of so many people. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who had gathered to worship peacefully or come to visit this beautiful country. We stand ready to support. — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) April 21, 2019

(Eranga Jayawardena/AP) Relatives of a blast victim grieve outside a morgue in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 21, 2019.

The press office for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted that the president "urges the authorities not to spare the wicked elements behind these mischievous attacks."

“We stand with victims of terrorism all over the world because we know and understand this harrowing inhuman activity,” the President said. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 21, 2019

Noting that Nigeria stands with the people of Sri Lankan at this terrible moment, President Buhari urges the authorities not to spare the wicked elements behind these mischievous attacks. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 21, 2019

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the "heartbreaking" attacks come at the time when Sri Lanka "has worked hard to build a common future after years of war."

Today’s heartbreaking attacks in Sri Lanka come as the country has worked hard to build a common future after years of war. Our thoughts are with the injured & the families of those killed in today’s Easter Sunday attacks. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 21, 2019

(Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP/Getty Images) Sri Lankan security personnel walk past debris outside Zion Church following an explosion in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, April 21, 2019.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state police to increase patrols around churches and houses of worship. During a press conference, New York's Cardinal Timothy Dolan commended the "brave" worshippers who attended mass on Easter Sunday despite the threats.

"These are the ones that give us hope," Dolan said.