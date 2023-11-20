Defense Secretary Austin makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

He's expected to "reinforce the staunch support" of the U.S., his office said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv Monday morning for an unannounced visit to Ukraine, his second to the country since Russia invaded in February 2022.

He's expected "to meet with Ukrainian leaders and reinforce the staunch support of the United States for Ukraine's fight for freedom," according to a statement released by his office.

Austin was greeted on the platform by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and the defense attaché, Brig. Gen. Kipling Kahler.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.